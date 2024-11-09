How Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX are Reviving the Pop Music Scene

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pop music, in technical terms, refers to any form of popular music that is trending at a

given time. However, the phrase ‘pop music,’ is often associated with songs that have catchy

melodies, memorable hooks, simple lyrics and repetitive choruses. The early 2010s were a

golden period for pop music, characterized by the release of phenomenal pop albums such as

“Teenage Dream,” “Illuminate,” and “1989” among others. However, in recent years, pop music

has faced a decline in chart dominance and cultural influence, being replaced by genres such

as hip-hop and RnB. The late 2010s saw pop lose ground as fans sought new sounds and

themes, creating a demand for music that felt genuine and reflective of social and cultural

themes. This year however, has seen a sharp rise in the popularity of pop music again, largely

due to the release of the “Brat” and “Short ‘n’ Sweet” albums. They have both greatly impacted

the pop music scene in 2024, through the use of innovative marketing, distinctive sounds and

authentic lyricism.



Sabrina Carpenter’s album was difficult to miss this summer for any social media users, as

many of her songs were hits on various platforms. The album blended elements of early 2000’s

nostalgia with modern production and somewhat thoughtful lyrics. The album is unique because

Sabrina balances introspectiveness with humour, and explores deep themes such as love,

growth and self-discovery without losing the playfulness in the tone of her songs. Songs like

“Bad Chem,” use humour to express relatable experiences, while others such as “Coincidence,”

are more reflective. In doing so, she created music that is personal yet accessible, resonating

with fans who long for catchy hooks with honest lyrics.



Brat on the other hand, represents a bold and innovative approach to pop music that pushed the

boundaries of the genre as we know it. In this album Charli blended pop with electronic, indie,

and alternative sounds. The neon green cover art played an extremely crucial role in setting the

tone and creating a strong visual identity that distinguished Brat from other album releases, and

successfully making it significantly more memorable than other album cover art. Furthermore,

the “Brat summer” movement that was sparked by her social media interactions encouraged

fans to embody the bratty, rebellious spirit, thus creating a viral moment for the album that kept it

as a topic of discussion for an extended time period.



In conclusion, these two phenomenal artists are at the forefront of pop music revival, and have

set the tone for the evolution of pop music as we know it. Their albums have shown that pop

music can be mainstream and innovative, personal yet accessible, and fun yet meaningful. They

have demonstrated what pop can be, ensuring its continued relevance in an ever evolving

industry.