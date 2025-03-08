How much are Vinted and Depop Influencing Fast Fashion?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The increased use of second-hand clothing means that sites like Vinted and Depop

are exploding in popularity, with millions of users worldwide.

Both the sites seem like an amazing idea for sustainability, instead of throwing out

old clothes that will eventually end up in landfills, people are reselling clothes that

other people wear for years, and who might end up selling it, and so on. As a daily

user of the site, I can affirm that the sites are a great place to buy clothes, especially

on a budget.



But how useful is this for Combating Fast fashion?

The Sustainability aspect of these sites might have been the case at the start, but

new trends are emerging. Instead of selling clothes that are pre worn, sellers,

especially on Depop, seem to be treating the site as a business and in fact

contributing to fast fashion by buying more clothes to sell. Similarly, people are

buying clothes more, because they are so cheap, and wearing items only once. For

example, if you need an outfit for an event, or a fancy-dress costume, vinted or

Depop are the places to go. But these pieces are only worn once and often thrown

out, and then end up in a landfill anyway. As well as this, Depop and Vinted are a key

site for fast fashion trends, and again, people are buying one item to fit into a trend

and then never wearing it again.



Aren’t secondary sites good for fast fashion anyway?

It some ways, yes. It is combating the fast fashion industry by creating competition

with fast fashion brands such as Zara, Shien and H&M, making such businesses

rethink their sustainability policies and resale sections. We are even seeing resale

sections pop up in some high street shops, as well as in online stores, such as

Urban outfitters or Asos. But this does not help the fast fashion consequence of over

consumption. Resale means that people are buying more, continuedly keeping up

with trends, especially when it is sold for a profit. A lot of students especially are self-

proclaimed ‘Depop sellers’ but will over price items to make a profit, often just buying

clothes for the sake of selling them. How does this help the Planet?