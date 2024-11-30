How Many More Celebrity Podcasts Do We need? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

It seems everyone and their mum today have their own podcasts, from Love Islands stars giving out dating advice when their own love life is a disaster, or failed politicians still wanting someone to hear their obnoxious opinions, and any other influencers who had their five seconds of fame and are attempting to push it to six. Why do all of these influencers have one interesting thing to say and think ‘God, I know everyone wants to hear my ridiculous opinions for one hour every week’? Personally, I think we need to stop selling podcast microphones on Amazon. The podcast game has become an oversaturated marketing disaster, with limitless options. But how many of these are actually worth a listen?

Now don’t get me wrong, I’ve finally hopped onto the podcast trend. I’d seen enough of the short funny snippets on TikTok alongside a Subway Surfers video and thought ‘maybe they are worth a shot’. I personally prefer more comedy style ones as I find them more engaging and fit into an easier laidback listen. But I do believe finding the right podcast now is completely overwhelming. Maybe it’s just me, but you know when you’re having a really funny debrief with your friend and you think ‘We would have a great podcast’? No offence, you probably wouldn’t. I know when I’m chatting with my friends we think we are the most hilarious people alive, but unfortunately this does not mean we need order a mic and make a Spotify account. Yet, I think particularly for influencers who are usually surrounded by ‘yes men’, their delusions can be a possible reality.

Some influencers podcasts are great, particularly when they know their fanbase. My current favourite podcast is Owen Theile’s ‘In Your Dreams’ who I would give the crowning title as best ‘nepo friend’. Theile manages to be best friends with so many iconic celebs, and don’t worry they all guest star on his podcast. From Emma Chamberlain, to Rachel Sennott, Theile and his friends share funny anecdotes, discuss pop culture and reveal juicy LA influencer drama. I also think podcasts with two hosts can be great. Jamie Laing and Sophie Haboo’s ‘Newly Weds’ and Anna and Mandi Vakili’s ‘Sisters in the City’, are some great examples. They know what their audience want and are happy to share stories which may be slightly self-deprecating at times, but make their audiences love them even more.

Sadly, we can’t avoid the topic of podcasts without talking about the ‘alpha male’ podcasts. And in many ways, that’s why I am happy all of these influencers have oversaturated the market. Compared to a few years ago, I feel like podcasts were stereotypically known for random men spewing hateful commentary, usually regarding women and minority groups, under the guise of journalism and commentary. It is as if their microphones were their swords, armouring themselves from any criticism from ‘the woke police’. I still manage to see these clips resurface on my TikTok ‘for you’ page from time to time, usually targeted as rage bait to leftist and liberal ideologies. These men are discussing how women wearing makeup makes them liars and are somehow catfishing them, and yet they go on to complain about how women won’t date them. Shock, horror! It makes me question if they have ever spoken to a real woman.

Scrolling on any of my social media feeds now, it seems as though all my favourite influencers, and ones I don’t even know, are launching a podcast. Although some of them are good, the majority are a waste of your listening time. This article was inspired by seeing that Love Island couple Farmer Will and Jessie announced recently their new podcast ‘Agree to Disagree’, with fans questioning this new creative venture. When so many couples launch podcasts together, it can feel like they are no longer in a relationship but a business transaction, desperate to monetize it in any revenue possible. Now this is not about Will and Jessie’s relationship specifically, only influencer podcast through a generalised view. As one reddit user commented ‘the podcast epidemic needs to stop’ and I, for one, am all with them.