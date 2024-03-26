Hidden Green Spaces On University Park Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As the weather is (hopefully) starting to pick up, now is the perfect time to go and explore some green spaces on campus with friends, so I’ve listed a few dotted around campus for you to explore! Trying to find these places is a great opportunity to explore campus without the stress of dashing to a lecture or meeting. They’re also great spaces to relax during exam season and a special place to be reminded of how beautiful the campus is. If you’re having a stressful day or fancy some fresh air, a quick visit to one of these quiet oases is the perfect remedy!

Lenton Firs Rock Garden

Right next to Cripps Health Centre and the large ‘NOTTINGHAM’ sign, you will find a small summer house on the hill. This little house is an Edwardian build and the area around it was recently restored. Some of the steps are uneven but it’s definitely worth the visit. There is also a small rock pool and woodland surrounding it. On a summer day, it is the perfect place to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of campus. It’s also a great place to watch the world go by!

Millennium Garden

Adjacent to The Orchard Hotel, the Downs, and the Law and Social Sciences building, is the Millennium Garden. At the centre of campus, it’s easily accessible. It opened in 2000 and has won several awards since. It has a lovely water feature at its centre and is a great reflective space for students and staff. The perfect place to sit and relax.

Highfields Walled Garden

You may pass Highfields House on a daily basis without even realising it! If you head from the Law and Social Sciences building to the Trent tower, on your right you will see two wrought iron gates. Through those gates is the walled garden. Highfields House was built in 1797 and the garden was previously much bigger. Now, it is designed in a late Victorian style with exotic plants. It’s the perfect space for some summer reading or to get some fresh air after those long library sessions.

Finding these spaces gives you a small sense of accomplishment and allows you to take a break from your busy schedule. The next time it’s sunny outside, do yourself a favour and pop to one of these spots to get some well-needed R&R. Happy exploring!