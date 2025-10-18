HIDDEN GEMS IN NOTTINGHAM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between lectures, late nights at CRISIS and the endless quest for library seating, it’s easy to forget that Nottingham is one of the most walkable and liveable student cities in the UK. Beyond the lecture halls are parks, cafés and quirky hangouts that make student life a whole lot better. Whether you’re craving a peaceful stroll, a fun night with friends, or a bite that’s way better than another Pot Noodle, here’s your guide to some of Nottingham’s best hidden gems.



The Arboretum – The City’s Secret Sanctuary

Just five minutes from Old Market Square, The Arboretum is Nottingham’s oldest park and easily one of its prettiest. It’s full of winding paths, blooming trees and a duck pond that makes for the perfect reading or coffee spot. In spring, the cherry blossoms are unreal and in autumn, it turns golden. Grab a latte from BEAR on your way and soak up some peace between lectures.

Best for: Quick mental resets and solo strolls.

University Park and Highfields Lake – Wildlife on Campus

Right on the University of Nottingham campus lies Highfields Park, the ultimate student sanctuary. The lake is surrounded by scenic trails, fountains and enough wildlife to make you forget you’re technically still on campus.

In summer, you can hire boats and row across the lake. It’s fun, slightly chaotic and the best £10 you’ll spend all term. Finish your walk with a coffee or cake at the Lakeside Arts café and you’ve got yourself a mini holiday without leaving uni grounds.

Best for: Sunny afternoons and post lecture picnics.

Wollaton Hall and Deer Park – A Nottingham Classic

Wollaton Hall, also known as Wayne Manor from The Dark Knight Rises, is a must visit. Beyond the cinematic mansion are sweeping green fields, forest paths, and herds of deer who roam freely like they own the place. Take the trail around the lake or head up the hill for unbeatable city views.

Best for: Lazy Sundays, golden hour walks, and main character moments.

Attenborough Nature Reserve – The Ultimate Escape

Need a full break from student life? Attenborough Nature Reserve is your go to. Just 10 minutes by train from Nottingham station, it’s a serene network of lakes and trails teeming with birds and wildlife. Bring a camera or just your thoughts and recharge properly.

Best for: Weekend nature therapy.





Fun Activities: For When You Need a Laugh

Because sometimes you want to move without walking 10,000 steps.

Golf Fang – Sneinton Market

Mini golf, but make it art. Golf Fang is loud, neon, chaotic and ridiculously fun. Expect graffiti covered holes, cocktails, and just enough competition to test your friendships.

Roxy Ball Room – The Cornerhouse

Roxy is the ultimate group hangout with bowling, ping pong, pool, shuffleboard and great food all in one place. It’s the perfect spot for birthdays, flat socials, or any night when Ocean just isn’t calling your name.





Foodie Favourites: Where to Eat Like a Local

Whether you’re after an Insta worthy brunch or a post essay reward, Nottingham’s independent food scene delivers.

The Bagel Project – Wheeler Gate

Breakfast, brunch, or 3 p.m. pick me up, The Bagel Project always hits. From classic salmon and cream cheese to loaded bacon and egg bagels, everything is fresh, filling and affordable. Bonus: it’s super aesthetic, so your brunch pics are guaranteed to pop.



Pici – Carlton Street (Hockley)

A hidden gem for handmade pasta lovers. Pici is tiny, cosy and always buzzing. The menu changes daily, but the cacio e pepe is a guaranteed winner. Ideal for date nights or catching up with a friend who’s also pretending they can afford nice dinners.



Coco Tang – Bridlesmith Gate

Half underground café, half secret cocktail bar, Coco Tang is a Nottingham icon. By day, it’s known for its Vietnamese coffee and brunches; by night, it turns into a moody, neon lit bar with some of the best cocktails in town. It’s cool without trying too hard, and the basement vibe makes it feel like you’ve stumbled into another world.



Final Thoughts:

Nottingham isn’t just about lectures, library sessions and nights out. It’s a city full of small joys waiting to be explored. From lakeside walks to pasta nights and crazy golf, there’s something here for every kind of student. So next time you need a break, grab your friends or just your headphones, step out and discover what makes Nottingham’s student life so good.