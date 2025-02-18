The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Do you dream of hosting a dinner party for your friends at Uni but don’t want to break

the bank, follow this low effort 3 course Italian style meal which is guaranteed to

impress your guests. The menu includes a Tomato, Basil and Burrata to start,

Creamy Tuscan Pasta for the main and Chocolate Covered Strawberries for dessert.

All recipes are perfect for 4 people, double if needed to serve more guests.

Starter Ingredients: Tomato, basil and Burrata served with warmed bread (serves 4)

Burrata

Punnet of Cherry tomatoes

Garlic Cloves

Basil

Balsamic Glaze

Baguette

Step 1

Begin by roasting tomatoes and a handful of garlic cloves in an oven dish for 30 mins

until charred/golden, once cooked add basil, season with salt and mix together into a

sauce.

Step 2

Then place a baguette in the oven and leave it in until it’s warmed (around 5

minutes).

Step 3

Spread the tomato and garlic mix onto a serving place, place the burrata on the top,

cover in olive oil and drizzle balsamic glaze on top.

Step 4

Once ready, break open the burrata and serve with the warmed bread to share

amongst the guests.

Main Ingredients: Creamy Tuscan Pasta (serves 4)

Step 1 Begin by roasting tomatoes and a handful of garlic cloves in an oven dish for 30 mins until charred/golden, once cooked add basil, season with salt and mix together into a sauce. Step 2 Then place a baguette in the oven and leave it in until it’s warmed (around 5 minutes). Step 3 Spread the tomato and garlic mix onto a serving place, place the burrata on the top, cover in olive oil and drizzle balsamic glaze on top. Step 4 Once ready, break open the burrata and serve with the warmed bread to share amongst the guests. 200g pasta (my personal favourite is rigatoni)

250g Chicken (swap out for vegetarian substitute if needed)

40g Sundried Tomatoes

1 Brown Onion

40ml Single Cream

Spinach (measure with your heart)

10g Parmesan

Step 1

In a pan add the onion and chicken, stir until golden.

Step 2

Whilst the chicken and onion cook, in a separate pan cook your pasta following the

ingredients on the packet (around 10 minutes).

Step 3

Once the onion is golden and the chicken is cooked through, add sundried tomatoes

to the pan, stirring for 5 minutes.

Step 4

Season the chicken, onions and sundried tomatoes, then add the single cream and

spinach to the pan.

Step 5

Add parmesan to sauce, then add in your pasta, stir until the pasta is covered. Feel

free to garnish with leftover basil leaves from the starter and serve to your guests.

Desert Ingredients: Chocolate Covered Strawberries (Serves 4)