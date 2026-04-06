¿HABLAS INGÉS?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2026, around 60% of people can speak more than one language, but in the United Kingdom, this figure is significantly lower at 20%. This is partly because English is a lingua franca, i.e., a language adopted as a common ground among people whose native languages differ. For this reason, many Brits expect whoever they are speaking to to be able to converse in English. However, this Anglocentric attitude is a leftover from British colonialism.

To begin with, English was spread across the globe by the British Empire. 58 countries and 28 non-sovereign states have English as an official language, most of which were former British colonies. English is also the dominant language used in academia and business, as well as 50% of all internet content being presented in English. While always speaking English is definitely the most convenient, it’s time for native English speakers to extend an olive branch to the world community.

Social benefits

Having knowledge of a language beyond your native one deepens your understanding of humanity as a whole. A language is accompanied by its own culture and attitudes. Taking a glimpse of the world through another language has been shown to improve perspective-taking to the point that people have reported noticing differences in colours they had never noticed before because their second language has different names for them. Furthermore, research has shown that second language learning helps foster understanding of multiculturalism and gain deeper and more diverse social relationships. Additionally, one study found that children who received foreign-language instruction improved their social skills and friendship management more quickly than their peers.

Personal benefits

Learning another language can also cause positive personality effects. For example, speaking a different language can give you a well-earned boost in your self-esteem and confidence. It can also help stimulate your creativity and self-expression. Because people usually feel less connected to their second language, this can decrease social pressures when speaking and actually make the speaker feel more extroverted and less anxious. Furthermore, language learning is associated with increased open-mindedness.

Cognitive and Neuroanatomical benefits

Not only is a second language good for your soul, it’s also good for your brain. It has been associated with both increased white matter (brain tissue that connects areas of the brain, facilitating communication and coordination) and grey matter (a vital component of your brain that supports a multitude of functions). Additionally, bilingualism has been associated with protection against dementia, with bilingual individuals developing dementia six years later than monolinguals on average.

Speaking two languages has been associated with improved executive functioning. Because individuals gain a larger reservoir of words, they also gain superior self-regulation in order to control and separate their language use. Furthermore, learning a second language can also improve your attention span and working memory.

In conclusion, there are so many benefits to learning a second language that so many Brits are missing out on. We’ve got a bit too comfortable expecting the world to meet us halfway, but in doing so we’re locking away so much of the world. So next time you find yourself doom-scrolling, why don’t you open Duolingo instead?