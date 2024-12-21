Gumption: How ‘The Holiday’ shows us to take power of our lives

Gumption
noun
Definition: The ability to decide the best course of action in a specific
situation and carry it out with energy and determination.
As the festive season once again rolls around the discussion of the best Christmas
film yet again becomes prevalent. Controversially, for reasons largely relating to Alan
Rickman, I wholeheartedly would place Nany Meyer’s 2006 The Holiday above Love
Actually without flinching.
Everything, from the glorious music by Hans Zimmer to the emotional vulnerability
and raw expression from Kate Winslet, in my opinion, makes this a Christmas film
that far outshines any others.
But more so than this is the message this film encapsulates. Beyond the will they
wont they trope of Cameron Diaz and Jude Law’s characters is the blossoming
friendship sparked between Iris and Arthur. In my opinion this reinforces brilliant
cinematic emotions which goes far beyond a traditional Hallmark Christmas movie.
More than just an entertaining film, The Holiday resonates because it champions the
same message my mother instilled in me: the importance of gumption. In times of
woe, my mother has reminded me time and time again, ‘Nadzieja, have some
gumption,’ ‘take the opportunity and go for it’. Many times this has given me the
courage to embark on new adventures and opportunities. It is a message that has
taken such prevalence in my own life. In difficult moments, I can still hear her voice
urging me, ‘Have gumption,’ with the same conviction she instilled in me as a child.
We spend so much time deliberating about what might go wrong and listing reasons
not to act, instead of focusing on why we should. It is so easy to get carried away
being the ‘best friend’ in other people’s story lines that we forget that we are the
leading lady of our own life. To be leading ladies, we need to prioritise our own plots
and find ways to develop our characters for growth and enrichment in opportunity.
Speaking from personal experience, as a young woman it can be hard to stand up
for my beliefs or taking risks in the worry of what if I fail or something goes wrong, or
someone becomes upset with me. It’s like I have a default people-pleasing setting
that drives me to help others without considering how this could negatively impact
me. In times like this it is important to have gumption. To take the risk. To say no
when necessary or yes to new opportunities. This idea of being the leading lady in
my own life has propelled me forward to many new opportunities which meek and
mild me of two years ago could never dream of. I have taken new risks and stepped
out of my comfort zone, taking on new challenges and truly taking control of my own
experiences and developing my own sense of self; after all Arthur reminds us that we
should all be the leading lady of our own lives.
The beauty of The Holiday lies in its universal appeal to take ownership of our
stories. Arthur’s sage advice to Iris to stop settling for the crumbs life throws her way
and claim her own narrative resonates deeply. It’s a call to action, a challenge to
embody gumption, and to make the bold, sometimes uncomfortable decisions that
lead to growth and fulfilment.
This sentiment isn’t limited to grand gestures or sweeping life changes. Sometimes,
gumption means speaking up in a class or meeting, setting boundaries, or simply
allowing yourself to pursue joy unapologetically. It’s about letting go of the fear of
failure or rejection and embracing the messy, exhilarating journey of being
authentically yourself and trying new things.
As the festive season invites reflection, let The Holiday serve as a reminder: we hold
the pen to our own story. It’s not about perfection or never making mistakes—it’s
about taking risks, learning, and evolving. Whether it’s stepping into a new
opportunity, letting go of self-doubt, or simply prioritizing your happiness, the lesson
remains: have gumption.
So, as we sit back with a mug of hot chocolate this Christmas and rewatch the
unfolding magic of Iris, Amanda, and Arthur’s stories, let’s resolve to live with a little
more courage, a little more determination, and a lot more gumption.
After all, the best stories are the ones where we dare to be the hero of our own lives.