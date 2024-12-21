Gumption: How ‘The Holiday’ shows us to take power of our lives

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gumption

noun

Definition: The ability to decide the best course of action in a specific

situation and carry it out with energy and determination.

As the festive season once again rolls around the discussion of the best Christmas

film yet again becomes prevalent. Controversially, for reasons largely relating to Alan

Rickman, I wholeheartedly would place Nany Meyer’s 2006 The Holiday above Love

Actually without flinching.

Everything, from the glorious music by Hans Zimmer to the emotional vulnerability

and raw expression from Kate Winslet, in my opinion, makes this a Christmas film

that far outshines any others.

But more so than this is the message this film encapsulates. Beyond the will they

wont they trope of Cameron Diaz and Jude Law’s characters is the blossoming

friendship sparked between Iris and Arthur. In my opinion this reinforces brilliant

cinematic emotions which goes far beyond a traditional Hallmark Christmas movie.

More than just an entertaining film, The Holiday resonates because it champions the

same message my mother instilled in me: the importance of gumption. In times of

woe, my mother has reminded me time and time again, ‘Nadzieja, have some

gumption,’ ‘take the opportunity and go for it’. Many times this has given me the

courage to embark on new adventures and opportunities. It is a message that has

taken such prevalence in my own life. In difficult moments, I can still hear her voice

urging me, ‘Have gumption,’ with the same conviction she instilled in me as a child.

We spend so much time deliberating about what might go wrong and listing reasons

not to act, instead of focusing on why we should. It is so easy to get carried away

being the ‘best friend’ in other people’s story lines that we forget that we are the

leading lady of our own life. To be leading ladies, we need to prioritise our own plots

and find ways to develop our characters for growth and enrichment in opportunity.

Speaking from personal experience, as a young woman it can be hard to stand up

for my beliefs or taking risks in the worry of what if I fail or something goes wrong, or

someone becomes upset with me. It’s like I have a default people-pleasing setting

that drives me to help others without considering how this could negatively impact

me. In times like this it is important to have gumption. To take the risk. To say no

when necessary or yes to new opportunities. This idea of being the leading lady in

my own life has propelled me forward to many new opportunities which meek and

mild me of two years ago could never dream of. I have taken new risks and stepped

out of my comfort zone, taking on new challenges and truly taking control of my own

experiences and developing my own sense of self; after all Arthur reminds us that we

should all be the leading lady of our own lives.

The beauty of The Holiday lies in its universal appeal to take ownership of our

stories. Arthur’s sage advice to Iris to stop settling for the crumbs life throws her way

and claim her own narrative resonates deeply. It’s a call to action, a challenge to

embody gumption, and to make the bold, sometimes uncomfortable decisions that

lead to growth and fulfilment.

This sentiment isn’t limited to grand gestures or sweeping life changes. Sometimes,

gumption means speaking up in a class or meeting, setting boundaries, or simply

allowing yourself to pursue joy unapologetically. It’s about letting go of the fear of

failure or rejection and embracing the messy, exhilarating journey of being

authentically yourself and trying new things.

As the festive season invites reflection, let The Holiday serve as a reminder: we hold

the pen to our own story. It’s not about perfection or never making mistakes—it’s

about taking risks, learning, and evolving. Whether it’s stepping into a new

opportunity, letting go of self-doubt, or simply prioritizing your happiness, the lesson

remains: have gumption.

So, as we sit back with a mug of hot chocolate this Christmas and rewatch the

unfolding magic of Iris, Amanda, and Arthur’s stories, let’s resolve to live with a little

more courage, a little more determination, and a lot more gumption.