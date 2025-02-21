Green and Gold: From Freshers to Final Whistle

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I sat amongst a sea of green and gold in the stands of the Motorpoint area earlier this

week, I found myself situated in an internal mixture of nostalgia and exhilaration. The

Varsity Ice Hockey match between the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent

University is one of my favourite events of the year. Despite our close loss, the pride and

excitement I felt all remained unchanged (I’m still holding onto to our victory in my first

year). As we jumped out of our seats every time we scored, trying not to soak each other

with beer, frantically waving our signs and cheering at the top of our lungs, I couldn’t

help but dwell on the reality that this would be the last time I would be able to

experience this as a student.



I vividly remember sitting in the same arena two years ago, simultaneously feeling like

yesterday and a lifetime ago. We were sat in the front row, behind the screen, smelling

the ice and really starting to feel like this is what it truly felt like to be a part of university

– our university. At the end of that first match, when victory was ours and the players

had thrown the puck over to me and my friends, graduation felt like a distant dream. It is

hard to conceptualise that eager, anticipatory, anxiously excited ‘fresher’ version of

myself would now be in a position where she’ll be walking away from all of this soon.

Aside from losing my voice and being riddled with crippling nostalgia, Monday’s Varsity

match left me reflective on how paramount sport has been to my time here at university

– both as an observer and a player. If I were to offer advice to any incoming student

particularly at Nottingham, it would be to embrace sport in any way possible during their

time here. Even if you do not play a sport and it isn’t something for you, supporting

friends by attending their matches, events, and competitions is an incredibly fulfilling

experience. Make your friends pun-filled signs to cheer them on and be proud of their

achievements! Watching sport from the comfort of your home or out with everyone at

the pub is always fun, but don’t forget to show up in person too when you can. Embrace

the atmosphere of fervently cheering with the crowd, unashamedly decorated in green

and gold face paint. Witnessing my closest friends complete the Robin Hood Half

Marathon filled me with an unparalleled pride and emotion as they achieved their

personal goals whilst also raising money for meaningful causes.



Although being a spectator and a supporter has been incredibly fun, being an active

participant in sport was one of the best choices I made here. Though a 7:30am training

session weekly can sometimes feel like the biggest challenge, it has all been worth it.

The friendships I have forged since my first year through sport has been central to my

university experience, with many now being friends for life. I joined the Korfball club in

my first year of university with one of my best friends inspired by a teacher of ours at

school who played during their time at university. Despite my initial apprehension,

joining a sport that I had never played and where I did not know anyone, I quickly found

comfort in discovering most people were newcomers to the sport also. Having grown up

playing and loving netball, I knew it wasn’t going to be the right sport for me at university,

and Korfball provided the perfect alternative. Korfball has allowed me to challenge

myself, improve as a player by progressing to higher teams, take on the role of captain,

cheer on my now-close friends and travel to cities I may have not visited otherwise.

Playing Korfball hasn’t just been about being competitive, keeping fit and winning

games. The social aspect of being part of being part of the club has been invaluable too,

dressing up in outrageous costumes for themed socials as a club and individual team

events. Sport is also about what is beyond the court, something which I think everyone

can find value in.