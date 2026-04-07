GIRLS, TURN THE VOLUME UP!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The underground music scene has existed and evolved outside of the mainstream, growing in basements, back rooms, temporary spaces, and grassroot venues. Music genres outside of the popular music culture, local and aspiring artists and DJs, DIY ethos, and catering for niche appeals, the underground culture has fostered an independent community characterised by vibrant, intimate, yet lively events providing the opportunity to immerse yourself in the local circle of youth with a shared passion for music and the experience that comes with it.

But what do you think of when I mention ‘underground music’? Underground warehouse parties? Strobe lighting raves? Afters at someone’s house you only met a few hours ago? … Women? Maybe in their swag glittery outfits and bright-coloured, radiant makeup. But do you ever think about women in the underground music scene? Behind the decks, behind the deep, heavy music pounding through your chest. Just like many other industries in our society (be it arts, culture, sciences), the underground music scene suffers from an underrepresentation of women that make up an essential part of the culture. And this doesn’t merely mean that we should recognise the female DJs and music producers we can find today, but also attributing the credit to those women that were behind the scenes in underground music’s growth – from those who played around creating tracks in their rooms, to those that organised secret, illegal showcases for people to get together and continue growing in the underground corners for decades.

Underground music is all about defying conventions. Exploring new ways of curating music, merging new sounds, putting twists on popular conventions and compositions to create new genres. This is precisely what makes underground music ‘underground’. It all happens behind the scenes and away from the prying eyes of normativity and the typical route of commercialisation and ‘bling’ we see with much of the mainstream music we see today. Imagine how much more difficult this would be for underrepresented people in society. Discriminated against in terms of policies and rights on the basis of what you can’t control, but also repressing your passions and interests – creative and expressive outlets that more often than not help you preserve through the hardships imposed on you by the external world. These were just some of the pressures that women looking to become integral members of the underground music scene experienced in their journey of exploring their passions.

Names such as Johanna Magdalena Beyer, Pauline Oliveros, Delia Derbyshire, and Wendy Carlos upturned music conventions with synthesizers, tape loops, percussive and rhythmic textures to fuel what was slowly becoming the early electronic underground music scene. Early 80s punk scenes were gradually forming intimate yet avant-garde spaces in defiance of misogynistic public perceptions, undoubtedly inspiring many of the codes within what came to be the underground music scene. Underground music is a politics. It has always been a politics. Voice-forward and a loud, bold presence. Silently rallying against the mainstream propaganda of commercialism, exploitation, sexism, and racism. All in the underground shadows rhythmically illuminated by glaring lights, fingers locking with graphic lasers above, bare skin glistening with glitters and paints, bass pumping through veins and dancing feet. A loud whisper, a loud secret. The deafening silence of a revolution. Women at the epitome of these workings, redefining an entire culture.

So why is there still an underrepresentation of women in the scene today? With a growing popularity in underground music and an erosional process of its characteristics that comes with it, the public eye brings its preconceptions, stigmas, and prejudices. And it’s not only the audience that matters, but the industries and venues that allow underground music to flourish. Fortunately, as with any adversity, communities have emerged to give a voice to the female artists. Promoters such as ‘Not Bad For a Girl’, ‘Messy!’, ‘Jungyals and Gays’, ‘No More All Male Lineups’, and many more utilise social media to put forward an expectation of women in underground music, with intentionally all-female events and showcases.

So next time you think of underground music, think of the women that shape it. Let underground music be one less aspect of our society where women are the mere background and let them come to the forefront. Let’s encourage the all-female events to help women in the scene become the independent voices and soundsystems they desire to be. We can make their dreams come true. Let’s turn the volume up on the girls behind the decks!