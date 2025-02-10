Galentine’s Day Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Everyone knows about Valentine’s day, but Her Campus seems like the perfect place to talk about its more important sister holiday, Galentines. Coined by Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day is the global holiday on February 13th to celebrate women’s friendship! So, what are some ways to celebrate with your girlfriends? Here are my recommendations:

Brunch at Bills!

Bottomless pancakes are £5 all day every day on Friday’s! While this year that’s the 14th, what better way to celebrate Cupid’s birthday than with unlimited pancakes with your favourite people. Brunch on Thursday is also a perfect option, with pink passion fruit mimosa’s to start off the day.

A movie night!

Hosting a movie night with your favourite snacks to watch your favourite chick flicks is also a great way to celebrate. This can be with or without drinks, and you might want to elevate the occasion by wearing your favourite pjs and laying the snacks out specially. One way to do this is with a bring a board night…

Bring a board night!

Another adorable way to celebrate, each friend brings a board and you all have a feast. Ideas for boards include:

A cheese board

A sweets board

A nachos with guac board

A charcuterie board

A dip board (hummus, babaganoush, whatever takes your fancy)

Spa night!

Our house recently did this when we were feeling a bit rough and it’s a lot of fun. This can include hair masks, face masks, teeth whitening strips, doing each other’s eyebrows and tinting, doing nails and relaxing with music and candles. Everyone will feel better for it and you’ll all be ready for the weekend!

Favourite things exchange!

Everyone makes duplicates of their favourite things (whether this is a lip balm, cosy socks, or shot glasses) and they exchange them between their friends. These things don’t have to be expensive, and you can even add a budget, but this way everyone walks away with new

treasures.

Have an old school sleepover!

Make snacks you used to love as a kid, wear comfy pjs and play games like truth or dare and would you rather. This cosy night will create new nostalgic memories with your friends, and I would recommend watching the old Barbie movies to seal the deal.

Wine tasting!

Make your own affordable wine tasting session by each bringing a bottle (you might want to communicate beforehand so it doesn’t end up being six rose’s!). You can dress up fancy or cosily, and add a little cheese board to create a proper wine night. One thing we like to do is play the Wii when we’re tipsy so it becomes a ‘Wiine’ night (you can quote that), and this idea might be my personal favourite.