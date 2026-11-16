This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whilst TikTok is currently flooded with ways to set up a ‘winter-arc’ and dozens of posts about the latest M&S sweet treats (Kathryn Turner I both adore and fear the work you’ve been doing), I think winter is the perfect time to engage in seasonal hobbies to fight off the lull that the 4pm sunset brings.

As someone who grew up in a predominantly winter sport (figure skating), I have always looked forward to these colder months, whereby temporary Christmas markets seem to rapidly pop up, and then disappear just as quickly.

I adore these cold months so much, where when I can feel the temperature becoming warmer, I begin to mourn some of my favourite hobbies being pushed aside. However luckily for me, the season is only just beginning, so with all that said here are my top picks for how to spend your time this winter season.

Figure skating

Yes, unsurprisingly, the sport I mentioned being a part of my life just a few lines ago is one of my recommendations.

Due to the inherent fact that figure skating occurs in a cold environment, pop culture has decided that skating is the ‘chic’ activity to do with your friends, date or family at a winter wonderland near you.

The reason I recommend figure skating is not because of the athleticism and balance involved (benefits that still have their place if you are looking to pick up a new sport this season) but because of the community it creates.

Outside of team sports, very rarely do we get the opportunity to learn extracurriculars alongside our friends, whilst figure skating often initially forces us to rely on our friends. When you first step onto the ice, you feel slightly nervous and uneasy, and when you begin to feel wobbly, your automatic reaction will be to reach out to someone. It is a sport that brings people physically closer and forces us to rely on each other. Whilst holding onto your friend’s arm, you are trusting that they will do their best to not let you fall and will help you when you do. In a season where hangouts often begin to dwindle due to cold weather, and dark evenings, skating with your friends reinforces these bonds of friendship that can sometimes strain in colder months.

And if that doesn’t convince you, then think of the great photo opportunities ice skating will bring for your December Instagram dump, whether it’s your friend on the floor, or your group huddled up by the barrier.

I also want to make note that I am someone who almost exclusively goes skating alone, and it’s a great way to clear your mind, and learning the skills by yourself builds up a great amount of resilience- so absolutely no shame in taking yourself on a skating date!

Find your seasonal drink

With the weather cooling, now is the perfect time to find your festive flavour and to indulge in the various short-term seasonal drinks being created and released in coffee shops.

My favourite thing about winter is the joy I get from a hot drink, more so than any other time of year. Whilst I am a hot-drinks-all-year person, the sensation of the warmth building up in your chest from a hot drink after a cold day, is one of my favourite feelings.

Now more than ever it is the time of year to engage in novelty drinks and treats in order to brighten up your days. And there is no short supply of places to visit, my personal favourite being Knoops!

There are a variety of chocolate flavours to try in Knoops, with vegan options available (54% chocolate and above are all vegan, and there are plant-based milk options available), it’s the perfect place to catch up with the people in your life, whilst enjoying a yummy drink. If you’re not sure where to start, my personal favourite is 34% (a ‘basic’ choice but popular for a reason!).

Alongside, I like to take note of all the hot chocolates I have over a season and create a diary of my favourite hot chocolates + the memories created whilst having that specific drink!

So, whether it’s a peppermint flavoured latte, a rich chocolatey drink or something different all together, winter is the ideal time to pick out your festive drink and enjoy it!

Reading

If you would prefer to embrace your inner homebody this holiday season but are interested in spending that time at home not doomscrolling, I think reading is the perfect hobby to engage in this winter!

Most people’s reading consumption increases greatly over the summer, and perhaps that is because daily stressors are reduced greatly and so it becomes easier to pick up those habits we put off, despite knowing it is good for us. It can be argued that the doomscrolling we do is therefore not done with the intention of ‘taking a break’ but more so because we are overwhelmed and need to find a moment of quick distraction.

Therefore, this holiday season, I would recommend going to your local bookshop and having a browse at what titles, topics or, controversially, what covers stick out to you and what you might be interested in reading. If that in itself feels too overwhelming, the internet is a great place to get recommendations off your favourite influencers. My favourite places for new recommendations are Dua Lipa’s Service 95 book club, and ‘The Book Club’ podcast series by historian Dominic Sandbrook and producer Tabitha Syrett.

HerCampus Nottingham’s committee also gave their November book picks, so have a look on our Instagram and see if anything interests you!

Whilst reading can seem like an overwhelming activity to engage with, especially if you’re tackling a so-called ‘big book’, my best advice would just be to read little and often (I try to read a chapter of my current read each day). And also, don’t be afraid to engage with books in different forms, from physical books to reading on an e-reader/ iPad or through an audiobook platform, there will be a place you will find you most enjoy engaging with books!

Watch a Hallmark style Christmas movie

This is my absolute guilty pleasure, and it is maybe my favourite thing about December. Truth be told, I am not naturally an avid-movie watcher, whilst I enjoy watching films at the cinema, with my flatmates and with my partner, it is not usually something I seek out when by myself. That is until mid-November each year.

Maybe it was the years I spent growing up obsessed with romance and cliches that meant once I discovered this genre of movies, it was inevitable I would become addicted to them, (or perhaps it was my Mum’s love of ‘Love Actually’ where each Christmas, we’d glare at Alan Rickman because how could he?!). But a silly Christmas movie that’s plot, when put on paper, is objectively ridiculous, wins me over every time.

I very vividly remember going through a rough time around November and December 2024, where I had been broken up with and was struggling to stay positive about the things in my life. And my friend and I sat upstairs whilst a house party went on downstairs, and we watched ‘Hot Frosty’ on Netflix, and it was the first time I managed to smile and laugh through a movie without thinking about what was going on in my life at the time.

And so perhaps I am attached to these movies because of the relief they have given me, or perhaps it’s because the structure is so cookie-cutter, that I know no matter what goes on during the movie, a happy ending is promised to me either way.

My personal favourites that require rewatches each year are The Princess Switch and The Holiday, but search ‘Christmas’ on any streaming platform and you’ll find the type of feel-good, ridiculously funny movie that will be sure to ruin your Letterboxd aura- you’re welcome!