This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Language is constantly evolving, reflecting changes in society, culture and technology. In recent years, social media has played a significant role in shaping modern vocabulary, introducing expressions that move rapidly from niche online communities into everyday conversations. The recognition of internet slang in annual dictionary selections highlights how digital culture is transforming the English language.

A notable example is the term “mogging”, which gained popularity across social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X. The expression refers to someone outshining or appearing superior to another person, particularly in terms of physical appearance, confidence or overall presence. Its widespread use reflects the growing influence of online trends, where humour, competition and personal image frequently shape digital interactions.

The popularity of terms such as “mogging” demonstrates how quickly language can develop in the digital age. Social media allows expressions to spread across geographical and cultural boundaries, particularly through viral videos, memes and influencer content. Words that may initially emerge within specific online communities can become widely recognised, eventually entering mainstream discussions and influencing contemporary communication.

However, the growing popularity of internet slang also raises questions about its wider cultural implications. While such expressions can create a sense of belonging and shared identity among online users, terms associated with appearance and social comparison may reinforce unrealistic beauty standards and encourage judgement based on physical attributes.

The attention given to emerging slang by established dictionaries, including Collins Dictionary’s Word of the Year selections, demonstrates the importance of documenting linguistic change. These selections offer an insight into the social attitudes, interests and cultural conversations shaping a particular period.

Ultimately, online slang is more than temporary internet entertainment. It provides a fascinating reflection of contemporary society, demonstrating how technology, identity and popular culture continue to influence the way language develops.