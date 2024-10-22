From Screen to Scene: How TV Shapes Our Career Dreams

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Ever find yourself binge-watching a show and thinking, “I could totally do that

job”? Whether it’s the adrenaline rush of life-and-death decisions in Grey’s Anatomy

or the hilarious mysteries of the detectives in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it’s easy to get

swept up in the excitement. But how much does TV really influence the jobs we

choose? And how much does it “rose-colour” the reality of those tough careers?



So, how many people actually choose their careers based on what they see on TV?

A recent survey in the UK revealed that one in four jobseekers aged 18-34 believe

television has influenced their career aspirations , many of these individuals being

university students. With so many captivating roles in law, medicine, and crime-

fighting, it’s easy to see why these fields are so appealing. The idea of being a

skilled surgeon or a clever detective certainly draws people in. However, it’s not just

dramas that create this effect, reality shows like Dragons’ Den tend to glamourise the

business world, making it seem incredibly enticing. After all, who needs an MBA

when you can learn the ropes from the boardroom battles on The Apprentice?



But let’s hit pause: while these shows certainly spark interest, they frequently gloss

over the daily grind and the hard work that real-life employees must put in. Grey’s

Anatomy serves up drama, romance, and nail-biting surgeries, but let’s be real – how

often do they mention the ten years of schooling it takes to become a surgeon? Toni

Moletteri summed it up perfectly when she said, “TV is not a great source of

information to learn about careers. It’s unrealistic.” Yes, these shows might give us a

peek into the routine, but they leave out crucial details like how much time and effort

it really takes to get and stay there. So, while you might feel inspired to pick up a lab

coat or badge, the reality could be way more complicated.



Yet, while these shows might not showcase all the hard work, that doesn’t mean we

can’t find inspiration in them. There’s nothing wrong with dreaming big and getting

motivated by what we watch, just remember that TV’s primary aim is to entertain. If

you keep in mind that it’s all for show and approach your career aspirations with a

healthy dose of realism, you can let that inspiration fuel your journey without losing

sight of the real challenges ahead. Even if the path to those ambitious careers isn’t

as glamorous as it seems, many people still draw influence from what they see

on screen. Just think: if we took away that inspiration, how many aspiring surgeons

or detectives would we really have? The number might not drop significantly, but we

will never know.



And let’s not forget the community that comes with it. Watching these shows often

sparks conversations among friends and classmates about what you’d do in those

situations; you may even think you’d be better than those shown on screen! It’s not

just about the jobs; it’s about the stories, the characters, and the wild scenarios that

unfold. These conversations can lead to deep dives into what those careers really entaill.

Plus, with social media buzzing with memes and fan theories, it creates a whole new culture around these professions that makes exploring them feel fun and relatable. So, even while TV may not provide the

complete picture, it can certainly help you uncover new interests and indirectly inspire your career path.