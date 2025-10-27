Forever Young – The Kpop Industry’s Obsession with Girlhood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of K-pop your mind is probably immediately drawn to the enchanting performances, perfect visuals and catchy songs that dominate the global charts. But behind the face of the industry is the uncomfortable truth of its obsession with youth.

The backbone of the success of the K-Pop industry is its commitment to producing flawless and polished idols who often debut before they are even old enough to vote. For the women of K-pop especially, their youth is not only celebrated but it’s demanded. The pattern amongst the most popular of female idols is they are marketed as innocent, bubbly and fresh faced but as soon as they head towards their mid to late twenties, despite how popular they once were, they are often replaced by a new generation of teenage idols often with the same characteristics as their older counterparts. The message the industry portrays is very clear. Girlhood sells but womanhood doesn’t.

For the vast majority of idols, debuting young is not only common but it is expected. The norm being for most trainees to start training as high and middle-schoolers, with the expectation of them juggling schoolwork and the gruelling schedule of a kpop trainee with the odd idol actually completely dropping out of their studies to dedicate their life to the ruthless industry. This difficult sacrifice made at such a young age does pay off for some idols who enjoy fast achieved success and praise from their nation. But as the female idols reach a certain age, the fans tend to move on to the newest group of minor girls who take the scene, a fate that is rarely even seen to affect their male counterparts who can often maintain a devoted fanbase.

The music industry, even in the global market , has always seen this double standard, but it is especially prominent in a culture that almost worships female idols for their youthful innocence. Male idols on the contrary can continue performing and maintain their spots at the top of the industry well into their thirties and even forties, being celebrated for their maturity and longevity. BTS, EXO and Big Bang are just a few examples of boy groups who remain household names for more than a decade after their debuts. Their members are praised for evolving artistically and growing into their roles as mature performers, a narrative rarely extended to their female counterparts. When women in K-pop reach similar ages, the conversation shifts. Instead of celebrating their experience or artistry, the focus often turns to their appearance, dating lives, or the assumption that it’s time for them to “move on.”

Despite this uncomfortable reality, a select few girl groups are rewriting this narrative. BLACKPINK, who debuted in 2016, are living proof that a woman’s career in K-pop doesn’t have to fade with time. As their members approach their thirties, they’re still global icons seeing many feats such as headlining Coachella and breaking streaming records. Rather than being boxed into the “cute” or “innocent” archetype, they’ve embraced confidence and independence, continuing to break records as solo artists as well as a group alike. Their continued success shows that uniqueness and charisma don’t come with an expiration date.

TWICE, who debuted in 2015, have broken the boundaries of the industry by being able to evolve from the bubbly, schoolgirl concepts they started out with and becoming sophisticated performers with a more mature image. Their fans, many of whom have grown up alongside them, continue to support their transformation. In doing so, TWICE challenges the industry’s assumption that audiences only want youthful innocence, proving that authenticity, talent, and growth can be just as powerful. They continue to set the standard for the generation of women after them by being the first to achieve lasting global success without conforming to the industry’s expectations, evidenced with their albums sales, international chart topping hits and sold out tours.

The success of these groups is about more than just fame and numbers, it is a quiet act of rebellion against an industry that too often defines women by their age, innocence and appearance. By staying relevant and visible, they’re making space for future generations of idols to have longer, more fulfilling careers, ones that allow them to grow both as artists and as women.