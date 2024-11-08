The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s always a cliche that you will ‘find yourself’ at uni, if you haven’t done it already on a gap year. When you’re at here, you can often feel like you’re with a lot of big personalities. In this weird mix of people, it can be difficult to find who you are, and how you differ to everyone else. In first year, I struggled with my sense of identity. Things I was interested in when I was younger just didn’t excite me anymore. The good news was that at uni, there was so much to get involved with

Here are some areas to help you find your identity at uni:

Alone time

One thing that’s not spoken about as much, is the time you spend alone at uni. Some of us can fall into the trap of just ‘bed rotting’ anytime we get some time to ourselves. What you do in your spare time doesn’t have to be productive in any sense but it a good idea to make it somewhat meaningful. Priorities yourself and your wellbeing. Also, don’t be afraid to do things for yourself, by yourself.

Hobbies

When we are younger, we feel like we have a whole host of hobbies and interests. From ballet and gymnastics to playing video games and baking. Although it seems like we were somewhat good at those hobbies in a very distant past, uni is a great time to rediscover those hobbies. Even if you just want to do them for fun, uni is a rare opportunity to try them without the pressure of becoming a professional.

Societies

Joining a society can be a scary thing, especially if you’re doing in on your own. It’s normal to feel these anxieties about trying new things in a new environment. If you are feeling super anxious, you can usually contact a member of the committee on Instagram or email. It was only until second year that I myself joined a society and I’m so glad I did.

My advice: just give it a go.

Friends

Friends can make your time at uni memorable. They are your backbone and often your biggest supporters. You might live with them, or they might be on your course. Either way, who they are and what they do can have a substantial impact on your identity. Make sure you surround yourself with positive people.

Lastly, stop putting pressure on yourself!

There are so many other people that are in the same boat as you. Push yourself out of your comfort zone, but most importantly be kind to yourself.