Get Festive in Nottingham!
If you’re not feeling the festive spirit quite yet and are looking for ways to get excited
for the winter season, then hopefully this list of activities and events around
Nottingham will give you some inspiration.
Visit the Christmas Markets
The Nottingham Winter Wonderland is set up in Old Market Square all throughout
the holiday season and is definitely worth the trip. Just walking around and viewing
all the different stalls is sure to get you feeling festive, but I would recommend
visiting during the evening so you can get the full appreciation of the Christmas lights
and then, you also have an excuse to indulge in a Baileys hot chocolate to keep you
warm while you listen to the festive music. Not to mention, you can also ride
the Ferris wheel which gives you an even better view of the City Centre, all lit up for
the festive season. There are also other Christmas markets set up around the
county, including at Nottingham Castle and a mini one at Rufford Abbey Country
Park.
Go Ice Skating
Whether you are an absolute pro or a beginner, ice skating can be a really fun
activity to do with friends. I would recommend the ice rink at the Winter Wonderland
in the Old Market Square to get a full festive experience because the rink actually
takes you up and around on an ice path above the market. If you are going slowly
and gripping the side like me, you can at least have a nice view of the lights of
the market and the decorations that line the high street. Overall, a fun and festive
activity that can be a real bonding experience with your friends and family.
Go for a festive meal
There are multiple pubs and restaurants all over the city that are offering roast
dinners and special festive set menus. If you are feeling too lazy to cook a flat/house
meal, I don’t blame you, and going out for a festive meal is a fun and easy
alternative. Also, you don’t have to go far because the Rose and Crown in Lenton is
offering two courses starting at £16.99 on their festive menu. So perhaps consider a
festive meal with friends or family to get you excited for the winter holiday.
Coffee date
If a meal is too big of a commitment, then get yourself a festive drink. Practically
every coffee shop you go into in Nottingham will have a winter themed holiday drink
to try and I find that it’s a quick and easy way to feel more festive. Even if the thought of a gingerbread latte disgusts you, I find that a hot drink in cold weather will always
go down well and at least make you feel better during this cold, dark season.
Carol Services/Choirs
This is maybe not an option for everyone but for some people,
hearing Christmas songs and carols can really bring out the festive spirit. The
Southwell Minster Cathedral are putting on a ‘Magic of Christmas’ concert on the
14 th of December and the university music society is performing in a winter concert
on the 1 st of December. If you love Christmas music and a sing along then these
could be great options for you to go and support these choirs and musicians, while
getting into a festive mood.
Society Winter Balls
If you are a university student, it is highly likely that you will be a part of some kind of
society, even if it is just your subject one. I would recommend checking your society’s
social media pages because a lot of them will host a winter ball. These are a chance
for you to dress up with your friends and enjoy a nice meal and a drink together, and
hopefully get some nice photos. For example, the English, psychology, classics,
computer science, biology and art history societies are all joining up to host one this
December at the lovely Colwick Hall. So, if you’re looking for a fun night out that is a
change to the usual Rock City, then a winter ball might be for you.
Go see a show
If you’re looking for a more unique festive experience, then you might enjoy ‘A
Christmas Carol Drone Light Show’ shown at the County Cricket Ground on the
7 th and 8 th of December. This show will immerse you in the classic Dickens tale
through projections and light spectacles. It is sure to be entertaining and something
you can enjoy with friends, or take your family to if they come for a visit. Either way,
a worthwhile option to spark some festive cheer.
Whatever you do during the festive season, make sure to enjoy it with your friends
and family and create some great memories with your loved ones.