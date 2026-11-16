This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feminist circles have debated the use of makeup among other aesthetics for years. Radical feminist Andrea Dworkin famously rejected beauty practices; Naomi Woolf condemned it in her book The Beauty Myth, and Sheila Jeffreys wrote that it was among other “harmful cultural practices”. And then there is Gloria Steinem, who helped to promote a makeup campaign while in her nineties or Natasha Walter, stating in her work The New Feminist, that what women wear shouldn’t be policed by “feminist dogma”. The various branches of feminism (as always) all seem to disagree with one another on how to be a ‘practising’ feminist.

So is it anti-feminist to wear makeup?

Often, liberal feminists espouse the reproductive rights slogan ‘My body, my choice’ to justify the choice to wear makeup. This is a result of the choice feminist argument that giving women the ability to decide how to live their lives is/was the goal of feminism. But I believe this is far too surface-level an approach. I believe that feminism is about women’s liberation e.i freeing women from patriarchal oppression, rather than stating that every choice made by women is a feminist one.

Patriarchy is insidious, and we need to treat it as such, meaning we need to ask questions about things we take for granted. Why do we feel better wearing makeup? What is it about lightening our under-eyes and darkening our eyelashes that makes our faces more acceptable to the outside world? Why do we have to be beautiful to be seen? Perhaps it is because, despite all that has gotten better for women, we still assume that an attractive woman is worth more than an unattractive one.

I am by no means trying to ‘police’ anyone or what they wear, or insinuate that women who wear makeup cannot be feminists. I’m wearing mascara as I write this; I shave my body, wear makeup, dye my eyebrows, and generally engage in many beauty practices that I believe are a result of female oppression. It frustrates me greatly that I feel noticeably more confident wearing makeup and that so many of my incredibly beautiful friends do too. We need to remember that we are so much more than what we look like, especially as women.

And so, as ever, I don’t think there is a neat, ideologically perfect answer. To some degree, makeup may be oppressive, but it is incredibly difficult and probably useless to try and live as a ‘perfect feminist’. There are good things about makeup. It can be expressive or symbolic: think of British women wearing red lipstick as a rejection of Hitler or Goth makeup in the 80s. It has become something that can bring people together and, in many ways, is a form of art.

Mainly, I just want to highlight the discrepancies between men and women in the vast amount of money, time, and effort that is spent on makeup, as well as the difference in resulting insecurity and social pressure. While global feminism has far bigger issues, it is still valuable to interrogate our thinking around beauty practices.