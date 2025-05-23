Fantastic Mr. Fox and the Feral Face of Capitalism

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Based on the classic novel by Roald Dahl, Fantastic Mr Fox is both an entertaining children’s film and an excellent commentary on rising societal issues and their influences on identity. Anderson’s choice to present the film’s aesthetic as anachronistically 1970s pulls in post-modern gender roles and the cultural shifts in individualism and identity. Here, I’ll explore how capitalism and other societal structures affect the characters in the film and their behaviours, and what we can learn from this.

The seemingly absurd animation film exudes the typical childish quirkiness of Anderson’s themes, possibly as a guise to critique capitalism and the societal structures which perpetuate it. Anderson intelligently crafts a world of stop-motion where the narration follows the titular character of ‘Mr Fox’ and his family, who are submerged in the financial struggles of suburban life. Voiced by George Clooney, Mr Fox symbolises a chaotic rebellion to capitalism through his central conflict with three super-rich, entrepreneurial farmers: Boggis, Bunce and Bean, who are caricatures of society’s overindulgence and grotesque consumerism. The story begins with Mr Fox ‘caged’ on a robbery, forcing him to decide between embracing his natural ‘feral’ side, or sacrificing it for the ‘good’ of his family in the eyes of capitalism. The beginning of the film starts with him making this choice and ultimately trading in his freedom for a life of mundane suburbia. Yet this life is unfulfilling and hinders Mr Fox’s ambition, catalysing his striving to find thrill and enjoyment in life again, pleasure that is impossible under the constraints of capitalism.

Traditionally in Aesop fables, foxes are presented as cunning and intelligent animals who can burrow and adapt to any environment or live on the edge of societies; thus, they’re often used as political allegories as anti-hero archetypes or rebels. Here, Anderson uses the animal of the ‘fox’, in the character of Mr Fox, as an anarchic anti-hero who uses morally questionable acts such as thieving and deceit to fight back against an unjust and oppressive system.

Contrastingly, Mrs Fox acts as the voice of concern throughout the film; her cautiousness and anxiety reflect the emotional toll that capitalism induces on society, reminding the audience of the risks generated from this rebellion. Their son’s (Ash’s) yearning for his father’s approval mirrors societal needs for acceptance: rejection for those who accept their individuality, and integration for those who rid themselves of their authenticity in pursuit of conformity.

Anderson’s animation presents Ash as more feminine through his eyeliner like fur markings, showcasing his femininity to contrast with other characters in the film, spurring his societal alienation. Through the character’s struggles and differences, Anderson cleverly explores the repercussions of capitalism on identity, holding a mirror up to the audience and allowing them to reflect on the sacrifice of their own values for the adoption of capitalist ideals. The characters within the film are presented to be self-sacrificing in order to fit in and reject societal alienation, highlighting the impacts of capitalism on individualism and identity.

On the contrary, the character of Kristofferson reflects a calmer, more mindful response to societal issues. Whilst amidst the same conflicts as the other character, Kristofferson selflessly sacrifices himself in the climax of the film, by allowing himself to be captured by the farmers, during his family’s escape. This altruistic act of self-sacrifice contrasts with typical capitalistic acts of service, which are usually transactional. Kristofferson frequently acts selflessly, performing actions which offer no personal gain, showcasing his character to be used as a moral contrast to the others. Capitalism feeds from the exploitation of lower classes, and whilst the characters in Fantastic Mr Fox fall into this class, Anderson’s depiction of these characters shows them to be rebels against this stereotype, particularly the selfless Kristofferson. The foxes seek solidarity in family and build a community with the other animals, allowing them to work together and fight against injustice.

The final scene continues this motif of rebellion, as the characters literally and metaphorically emerge from the burrows into a capitalistic superstore. The characters usurp from the rich and indulge in hyper-consumerism in a free and liberating way, possibly suggesting that it’s the constraints of capitalism which influence societal issues, which are embedded into the structure of this societal function. It could be perceived as a betrayal of the rebellion, and the eventual conformity to capitalism that is inevitable in society, even despite the character’s acceptance of their individuality. In turn, we all are slaves to capitalism, even if we embrace our ‘feral’ side, Anderson plausibly argues, forcing the reader to question if adopting this ‘feral’ side is even contrasting capitalism, if not reinforcing it. One critic argues the final scene reflects the commodification of the ‘feral resistance’, where even animalistic wants have been domesticated into consumable products. Therefore, a takeaway from this film would be the immense impact and grasp that capitalism has on our daily lives. Even those who are liberated are still arguably engulfed by capitalistic forces. Yet we can learn from this that these constraints can be lessened, or possibly even freed, by building communities and striving for moral goodness. On the positive side, the characters in the film eventually come to terms with their ‘feral’ sides and accept their animalistic nature as foxes, which makes them unique, and consequently a threat to society’s need for conformity. By appreciating the beauty within their natural sides, the foxes can feel content in their simplistic lives. Anderson speaks to the importance of maintaining authenticity and personal identity, especially in capitalistic societies like our own.

Although all interpretations of this film are subjective, I enjoy perceiving Fantastic Mr Fox as an allegory for the importance of the small changes we can make in society, to make the more difficult challenges more bearable. The acceptance of individuality to help cultivate an internal rebellion against capitalism and other societal constraints is still powerful, even if not outwardly impactful. Despite difficulties in the world above the burrows, the power of personal freedom within your identity is invaluable and indispensable in a world like our own.