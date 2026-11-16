This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Female protagonists are often expected to be someone readers admire, someone whose strength is balanced by kindness and whose flaws never make them too difficult to love. But it makes me wonder: why are female characters expected to be likeable? And why is female anger so uncomfortable to begin with? I think that this is what makes Fang Runin, or Rin, from R.F Kuang’s The Poppy War trilogy such an interesting character. She is ambitious, impulsive, angry and, at times, terrifying. So much so, that it is hard to know whether we are supposed to support her or fear what she is becoming.

My theory on why female anger can be uncomfortable is that it can reflect parts of ourselves we don’t always like. Seeing a character act on feelings we might usually suppress forces us to consider our own flaws and frustrations, which can sometimes be a tough pill to swallow. But perhaps this representation is what we need, as Rin challenges us to acknowledge emotions we might otherwise ignore.

Rin’s anger has understandable roots. Growing up poor, she beats all odds to get a place at Sinegard Academy. She is constantly underestimated, based on her upbringing and race, and discovering that she is a Speerly, eventually becoming the last of her people, leaves her carrying an enormous sense of loss and isolation. Rin also looks up to Altan, the only other Speerly, whose own anger about the genocide of their race becomes something Rin admires and tries to emulate. As the series progresses and war erupts, she is further betrayed by people she once trusted, including the Empress and Vaisra, Nezha’s father. These experiences shape her growing resentment and distrust of those in power, as well as her own self-image as a young woman thrust into war and violence; anger becomes one of the few ways she knows how to survive and assert her power. However, what matters most is not simply why Rin is angry, but what Kuang allows her anger to represent.

We could argue that Rin represents the idea that female characters don’t need to be pleasant and morally admirable to be fascinating and well-liked. In fact, Kuang makes sure that Rin’s anger is not softened to make her more comfortable for the reader, nor does Rin apologise for her ambition. She wants power, she wants revenge, and she refuses to quietly accept the world as it is. She is not there to be a perfect role model, and her story does not need to make her one. Instead, Kuang writes her as a female protagonist who truly accepts both the good and bad parts of herself.

Of course, I’m not suggesting that Rin’s anger is an entirely positive force, simply because it challenges gender stereotypes. We could say that the same determination that once helped Rin survive begins to drive her towards increasingly extreme decisions throughout the trilogy. So, this raises an important question about morally grey characters: where do we draw the line between understanding someone’s actions and excusing them? Rin’s past helps us understand her, but should it excuse her? It’s tough to say; her suffering explains much of her anger, but it cannot erase the consequences of her actions. Perhaps Kuang writes Rin this way to challenge us as readers, forcing us to confront the sometimes uncomfortable complexity of female anger as both understandable, yet destructive.

So, must we like the women we read about? I would argue that we don’t. Rin is not interesting because she is a good person who does bad things. She is interesting because she is a woman who is angry, ambitious, selfish, violent and deeply flawed. In fact, I think being uncomfortable with her is part of what makes her such an unforgettable protagonist.

Ultimately, I would argue that Kuang uses Rin to challenge our expectations of female characters. Her story shows that women do not always have to turn their suffering into a happy ending. Sometimes anger is messy and, for me, that is exactly what makes it worth exploring. Female characters should be complicated, because real women are too.

Kuang, R. F. The Poppy War Trilogy. Harper Voyager, 2018–2020