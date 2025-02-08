Eternal Empire: Why Popular Media Can’t Let Go Of the Ancient World

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The ancient world has been a constant subject of fascination for societies for centuries. But

why are we so obsessed with civilisations like the Ancient Greeks and Romans compared to

other periods of history? And why are they a constant source of influence for modern media?

The ancient world is a place that feels as familiar as it does alien, with so much of modern

society drawing inspiration from it, such as our political systems, the way we tell stories, and

even our cultural ideals. Popular media draws on these same influences, using them to

express modern messages and reflect contemporary issues through historically inspired

stories.



Films set in the ancient world have existed since the foundation of cinema, emphasising both

the grandeur and barbarity of the time while allowing for social commentary. Classics like

Ben-Hur and Spartacus used themes of rebellion and heroism to capture an audience’s

attention, while modern films such as Gladiator redefined the genre for a new generation.

However, after the colossal failure of big-budget blockbusters in 2014 like Pompeii, it

seemed as though the ancient world had all but disappeared from the big screen, with little

hope of studios investing in future projects. Yet, following the much-anticipated release of

Gladiator II and the announcement of Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey, the

Ancient World appears to be making a return to the silver screen once again.



So why now? The resurgence of ancient world films often aligns with contemporary political

and social climates. The early 2000s saw a revival of the genre with films like Troy, and

Alexander, used by filmmakers to cast social commentary on the division between the East

and the West due to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. This divide is deeply embedded in

ancient civilisations, emphasising how we use modern parallels to reinforce how history can

be used to reflect present-day issues. During a period of growing uncertainty marked by

global warming, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the re-election of Trump the resurgence of

films set in the ancient world is hardly surprising. I expect Nolan’s Odyssey will highlight the

ongoing struggle between humanity and nature, reflecting our modern anxieties through a

historical lens.



After considering all this, however, you might argue that this does not warrant the word

obsession. However, as we look deeper into film it seems the ancient world persists in

unexpected places. It’s not simply the obvious films featuring Roman gladiators or Greek

heroism which draw inspiration from the ancient world, we see its influence in everything,

from science fiction, to fantasy, and even dystopian narratives.



The new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film is a great example of how futuristic

blockbusters have been deeply influenced by ancient history. The names Proximus and

Caesar give a clear nod to Roman antiquity, with the events of the film reflecting the themes

of empire-building, conquest, and the fall of civilisation. Similarly, Dune draws heavily from

the structures of ancient empires, incorporating themes of messianic prophecy, tyranny, and

spectacle-driven warfare. These film’s depictions of power-hungry rulers, violent combat

arenas, and populations subjugated under imperial rule mirrors the dynamics of Ancient

Rome, demonstrating how ancient narratives have influenced our understanding of

leadership. It is clear from this that these allusions are not accidental, with the ancient

world’s influence being so pervasive in western civilisation that we often fail to recognise its

presence, emphasising how out obsession with the ancient world in popular media has

become a part of the subconscious.



The ancient world remains a fixture of popular media because it offers a unique blend of

grandeur, familiarity, and mystery. Whether through historical epics or sci-fi allegories, these