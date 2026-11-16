This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Taste for the Forbidden.

Romance is often described as having an appetite: we hunger for affection, crave attention and sometimes find ourselves completely consumed by another. But what happens when the metaphor becomes literal? Cannibalism is traditionally reserved for the darkest corners of horror but has found an unexpectedly romantic place in modern pop culture. From obsessive fictional relationships to stories of forbidden love, the act of consuming another human being has become an unsettling symbol of intimacy. Perhaps the question isn’t why we’re fascinated by cannibalism, but why we’re so fascinated by the idea of being wanted so much so that someone feels the need to consume you. Really brings a whole new meaning to bone broth…

Love Me Until There is Nothing Left.

It feels as though cannibalism is portrayed as being something inherently intimate because you are consuming a person you are in love with, literally, no longer in any metaphorical sense. Romantic language has always flirted with the concept of possession by wanting someone entirely and knowing every part of them. Cannibalism takes this sentiment to its most extreme conclusion. To eat someone becomes a twisted expression of wanting them to become part of you, blurring the boundaries between love, lust and obsession. It transforms the familiar romantic notion of being someone’s other half into something considerably more sinister. After all, what could be more permanent than becoming part of someone, quite literally?

Monsters or Lovers?

Perhaps the most interesting part of cannibalism’s cultural appeal is the characters themselves. Take Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal: a sophisticated, intelligent and deeply disturbing man whose complicated relationship with Will Graham has inspired countless discussions about desire, devotion and obsession. This shows the clinical, psychological obsession with cannibalism, a sense of needing to want someone perfectly and performing the horror just as perfectly. Then there is Bones and All, which places cannibalism at the centre of a tender, unconventional love story between two outsiders. These characters challenge the traditional image of the monster, replacing it with someone capable of vulnerability, affection and connection. It makes us, as the consumer (not in a cannibalistic sense but the literal) empathise with and understand these characters and almost feel the emotion behind it. Further, Jennifer’s Body is an example of how cannibalism is used as a way of exploring female sexuality and power, how she uses it to sensualise herself. It seems that, in fiction at least, even the most horrifying appetites can be made strangely attractive.

The Draw to Dark Romance.

I’ve never been one to fall into the dark romance category; I usually like my romance books cheesier than a monger’s, but the rising popularity of dark romance raises an interesting question about female desire. Why are so many audiences drawn to fictional relationships that are obsessive, dangerous or morally questionable? Perhaps part of the appeal lies in the freedom of fantasy, someone can fall into the taboo without ever having to actually experience it. Fiction allows us to explore forbidden desires without any consequences. The appeal is not necessarily about wanting a cannibalistic partner, but about the fantasy of being desired without restraint. In a world where romantic relationships are often expected to be measured and sensible, there is something compelling about stories that take desire to an outrageous extreme.

Is It Love or Am I Just Hungry?

Ultimately, cannibalism in media is about far more than the act itself. It offers an exaggerated reflection of the things we associate with romance: intimacy, possession, vulnerability and the desire to be completely known and understood. Perhaps audiences aren’t fascinated by the idea of being eaten, but by the fantasy of being so irresistible that someone cannot bear to be without them. It is a disturbing thought, certainly, but one that reveals something rather fascinating about the language of love. After all, we’ve always said that love can consume us, so why not consume it I guess..? Perhaps popular culture has simply decided to take us literally.