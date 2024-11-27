Do Rape Allegations Actually Ruin Men’s Lives? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

In the wake of the presidential election and Trump’s win, alongside Mike Tyson’s shine in the spotlight, it seems that men with horrible allegations still manage to thrive successfully. When it comes to rape allegations, particularly for male celebrities, a main topic of discussion is arguing that these types of allegations can destroy men’s careers and personal lives. However, I am here to tell you that this argument is clearly not true. Even when these celebrities have been charged with sexually assault or rape, they somehow manage to walk away with their reputation and dignity intact, with the victims usually torn to shreds by the media and public.

Trump is no stranger to rape or sexual assault allegations, with 26 women publicly accusing him of sexual misconduct or rape between 2017 and 2021 [via The Independent]. He is well versed in degrading women, with his infamous line ‘grab her by the pussy’ from a leaked tape in 1995, used by his republican supporters as a joke and merchandise slogan in the election. And yet, this did not affect his campaign or the election results at all. It is ridiculous but unsurprising that a man with so many accusations throughout his career, alongside his felony convictions from his impeachment trial, is arguably now the most powerful man in the world. And in this case, it is not as if the American voters forgot about his history with women, which was a big discussion during the campaign trails. However, in a way, it was such common knowledge by the right and left alike that it seemed to just blur into the sidelines, with other political issues appearing more pressing.

Mike Tyson is a former heavyweight champion, well known in the 90s and 2000s. However, his recent loss against Jake Paul, brought him back into the ring, and the media spotlight. Mike Tyson was convicted of raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington in 1992, being sentenced to 6 years in prison, but was released after 3, although he claims he was innocent [via LA Times].

After his loss against Paul a few weeks ago, conversations sparked online, feeling pity for Tyson. Many on social media felt sorry for Tyson, feeling that it was not a fair fight due to his age difference against Paul. It is honestly staggering to see the number of comments supporting a convicted rapist, and disappointing of Netflix to film the fight and give him such a large platform, and check (20 million dollars to be exact). But this is a prime example that for wealthy, famous men, regardless of any accusation, or in Tyson’s case real convictions, they still manage to have success, sweeping their ‘misdemeanours’ under the carpet.

This, however, is not possible for women, particularly the victims in these scenarios. The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal displays, that even when women clearly do not have the upper hand in these situations, they are the ones publicly crucified for them. Monica Lewinsky was a White House intern and had an affair (over 9 sexual encounters) with the President at the time, Bill Clinton, between 1995 and 1997 [via Time Magazine]. Lewinsky was 22 and Clinton was 49 at the time of the affair, and considering she was an intern, and he was the President of the United States, it’s clear there was an unfair and manipulative power dynamic. Clinton had already been confronted with sexual misconduct allegations with another government employee previously. She experienced ridicule from the media and public alike, slut shaming her for her mistake. Whilst Clinton may have been criticised for his misconduct, the uproar on Lewinsky was a different experience entirely. As Times journalist Jesssica Bennett framed it, ‘The young woman is permanently cast as a semen-smeared laughingstock’.

Luckily, after some time away from the spotlight, and the support of the ‘#MeToo’ movement, public opinion of Lewinsky has shifted, now seeing her as the vulnerable victim she was. That is not to paint her in that light today, with her career success and activism work important for women everywhere. However, unfortunately, she will never be able to escape the scandal of her past. Although she was a consenting adult, and this is a different situation in comparison to Trump and Tyson, there was still a significant power dynamic and predatory behaviour at play. Although Clinton claims the relationship was consensual, is that possible considering the authority he had?

I understand the examples I have given are of men in positions of high power and publicity. Therefore, you could argue, that yes, of course allegations don’t destroy their lives but what about men who do not have limitless money and power, false allegations would ruin their reputation? There is a false public impression that wrongful accusations spread like wildfire, and that we should believe innocent until proven guilty. To that I say: I would rather believe a liar than an alleged rapist. The Home Office reports that in the UK only 4% of cases of sexual violence are suspected to be false. It is interesting to think that crimes predominantly against women must be questioned for their legitimacy. Yet, if a man was to be suspected of a robbery, there are no important conversations carried out debating the legitimacy of the claim. And there would never be questions like ‘But did you leave a window open? Because then you’re basically asking to be robbed’. An investigation by UN Women UK in 2022 found 97% of women aged 18-24 have experienced sexual harassment. I understand that sexual harassment is different to sexual assault and rape, but it goes to show how normalised unwanted sexual advanced and attention are for women.

Arguably one of the most upsetting things about all of this, is that when women come forward, one of their biggest fears is not being believed or supported. It is frustrating that when the topic of sexual harassment, assault and rape is brought up, the conversation is led in the direction of men afraid of being falsely accused, when in reality this is not a likely scenario. It is clear though from Trump and Tyson, that with enough money and power you can get away with just about anything, regardless of what the truth may be.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact Rape Crisis England at 0808 500 2222 or visit 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.