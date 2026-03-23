Diversify Your Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People always say representation matters. That visibility, and the consumption of

different types of people in media helps everyone. It helps the marginalised feel

seen, it teaches about different cultures and perspectives, it allows us to love and

relate to and understand each other better. People always bang on about it because

it’s true.



Our minds and perspectives are shaped by the world around us, by the media and

art we consume, by the people we meet every day, by our education, by the news,

and it’s safe to say we all suffer from unconscious biases instilled in us by the media

around us. It can often be very difficult and uncomfortable to admit it, but starting

with acceptance is the important first step. You’ve been taught and told things about

different groups of people that are flat out wrong, or misleading, often serving

dangerous, hateful agendas. And you have internalised some of it, inevitably,

however big or small it colours the way you see the world. Now, it can be

reprogrammed. You can listen and learn and rewire those parts of yourself, and

media and art is such a vital tool for this.



I’ve seen it firsthand, my stubborn immigrant parents warming up to ideas they

couldn’t accept or understand through tv and film. They’ve been moved to tears by

queer reality tv and gained an understanding and appreciation for different cultures

through their music and film. But no one is immune to social indoctrination, and we

young people are in no way off the hook. Complacency is the enemy of progress, it

can be dangerous in its own right.



I was spurred to write this article after talking to some uni friends about music. I

realised some of my straight male friends genuinely only listen to white male

vocalists. Scary right? White boys going back to their roots, but not this much. It’s not

just music, it’s the content creators we consume, the actors and directors of our

favourite shows, the foods we eat, the movies we watch. It’s not even just a matter of

politics and representation though, although that is the most important thing, but it

makes you a more interesting, well-rounded person to diversify what and who you

consume; it opens you up to whole new genres and experiences you never knew

you could love so much. It gives you one more potential thing in common, a new

conversation starter. And it’s not exclusive to gender, race or language. Consume

new genres now and then, dabble in new mediums, stimulate your brain and artsy

taste buds, keep yourself on your toes.



I get it can be draining or time consuming, I’m not telling you to totally uphaul

everything you enjoy. If you have a comfort show you love to watch non-stop, or a

comfort artist you always put on. That’s fine I get it! You are totally valid and don’t

have to force yourself, try diversify somewhere else.



To show off a little, I see myself as a true I listen to everything type of girl, from k-pop

to nu:metal to emo to Hamilton to Mitski, and some of my favourite songs are in

French, Spanish, Japanese. But I’ll be the first to say my top artist has been the

same every week for 5 months now. Getting into new stuff can genuinely feel like a chore,

especially when most of us use music and tv shows and Youtube and podcasts to rest,

turn our brains off and escape the world. But why not change it up once in a while, every

time I’ve managed to drag myself to explore a new show, a new musician, a new hobby,

pick up a new book, and even just change my media consumption patterns (they’re not the

healthiest… unless rewatching the same 4 video essays every other day counts) I’ve never

regretted it.



If you’ve made it this far into my ramblings I have high hopes for you, your heart’s

clearly in the right place. Start small and simply examine your consumption first,

where could you afford to change it up a bit? There’s no right or wrong way to have

yourself a little explore, although a totally homogenous consumption is definitely

wrong! I want to thank you for reading, a leave you some recommendations of my

own, aka what I’ve been into recently.



Drag Race, and especially podcasts about drag race since the US seasons have

been rendered inaccessible. But bob the drag queen in particular, and all of her

content with Monet is so funny and insightful and great to listen to whilst cooking or

walking to lectures.



Classics, I’ve mildly fallen off but I’m determined to read a new classic every now

and then. There’s a reason they force us to in high school, they are brilliant time

capsules and often their lessons scarily still hold up today, my favourites are One

Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Fahrenheit 451 and The Handmaid’s Tale.



Foreign TV and film. Picking any type of show and watching the various different

countries’ versions is a really fun insight into their respective culture. If you’re into

trashy reality TV, Netflix has you covered, particularly for Japanese of Korean shows

and I think Love is Blind has at least 6 versions! If you’re more of a film buff, work

more foreign movies into your rotation, and vary it up Bollywood, Nollywood, French,

Russian, Spanish.



Different perspectives, trying watching a show focused on a lived experience totally

unlike your own. A show focused on disability, or bisexuality, or immigration. So

many social issues can be explored effortlessly through art, and shows can create

space for the most unique experiences that highlight intersectionality. If you diversify

your media consumption, this will come naturally.

Happy exploring!