This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure every woman’s mouth is tainted with the bitter irony of the insult. ‘Fatherless’ behaviour you’re showing there; didn’t have a dad growing up? Oh, I can tell. As if the guidance of a male figure in a young woman’s life destines them for stability, curating them into the perfect partner for (you guessed it) another man. But God forbid, you made the choice (?) not to have a father, and thus dissipate your romantic prospects and plummets you down the path of mental insanity and isolation forever.

Social media’s algorithms have frequently followed a trend down my page, and it makes me question, firstly, what previous engagement I’ve had to force the red-pill algorithm to come my way in attempts to fix said ‘fatherless’ narratives, but anyway. Many of the ‘fatherless behaviour’ commentary videos move far beyond psychological concern and into all too familiar territory for women. Condemning promiscuity and partying as manifestations of parental neglect, in a way that frames women as destined for a life of sin, without the saving influence of their valiant male leaders (fathers). It’s an absurd line of argument that men love to write in comment sections under the posts of any woman wearing a crop top in public. And yet again, it twists an example of a man’s failure into a woman’s problem to fix. I think this unfair framing in the relationship dynamic perfectly sums up a common tendency of society, showing how the patriarchy fuels these narratives in a way that vindicates men purely through the subjugation of women.

Another example is ‘daddy issues’, an insulting commentary on female mental fragility, claiming one’s emotional or psychological issues stem from the absence of their father. Rooted in a dysfunction of attachment, the notion of ‘daddy issues’ is yet another non-clinical term hurled at women, a pop-culture reduction of a child’s fractured bond with their parent.

Whilst not solely exclusive to women, as many men can also be accused of suffering from the same problems, I find this term to be primarily utilised against women, often in tandem with another androcentric description of their predicament. The dynamic of ‘daddy issues’ typically manifests itself in relational attachment, often instigating avoidant or hyper-anxious patterns of behaviour that can make romantic relationships feel chaotic or unstable. A consequence of this, however, is that this term can bleed into conflict and be utilised as an insulting label for demonising an individual for their trauma. A blame game which can trigger a multitude of harms.

Undoubtedly, growing up with absent or emotionally distant parents can cause irreparable harm to one’s adolescent and adult mental state and well-being. But these phrases don’t lead those vulnerable to safety, but instead, they drag them along the road of shame and position their ‘issues’ as personal, unsolvable, and damaging to every relationship they will ever have. Hurling insults at vulnerability in attachment and pitting the blame on women as a collective. Though ironically the linguistics reveal the deep irony embedded in the insult, which is that the phrases themselves admit that men systematically fail their daughters and instigate their psychological issues to such an extent that other men have noticed it, and constructed a name for it.

So it goes: the man gets away scot-free, with no responsibility for the child or their consequential isolation. The mother is left alone in the role of parent and therefore adopts all the responsibility for said fatherless behaviour too. The notion that a single mother, a fatherless household, leads to a lack of respect negatively implicates the values women themselves uphold, not just as daughters, but mothers too, sisters and aunties, every woman relative you could think of. For without the man, women are left confused and naturally turn to promiscuity and disorder, a hyperbolically misogynistic narrative. Thus, just adding a father back into the picture is unlikely to resolve any issues. The work needed to turn this situation far outweighs the insignificant change of bringing the father back into the household, as if men are the magic glue used to fix familial dynamics in the first place. Clearly, this stereotype is one solely assigned to subjugate women and place them in the line of responsibility for men’s mistakes.

Not for one second do I believe that every man intends to push forward this line of misogynistic rhetoric, but we must all be aware of the power of our speech and how linguistics can capture patriarchal undertones regardless of intention. Terms used in clinical settings and discussions around one’s mental health and wellbeing can be so readily weaponised against women in a way that should frighten everyone. It’s constantly spurred by this unequal power dynamic, men’s ability to control a narrative and sit in the favourable light, whilst women occupy the isolating shadow beside it. The insults embedded in the language we women speak show the entanglement of systemic oppression in our society. Even common facts about one’s family arrangement can be used as evidence to condemn a woman for not abiding by rigid and oppressive social norms, thus highlighting the plethora of injustices women face.

Contrastingly, if you take a look at social media, you are confronted with an empowered stance of women creators, humorously reclaiming these insults to reverse the demonisation of female sexuality. These acts signal forms of female empowerment; through taking ownership of the language once used to demonise them, women here have successfully destabilised the moral authority behind the labels.

However, as long as we function under the patriarchy, we are not done yet. For every post of empowerment, there is a mountain of counterbalancing required if we seek to tip the scales of justice on this one. But I’ll leave this on one final note. If the only space in society that is inhabitable for women is a zoo of constant monitoring and subjugation, then clearly we need some restructuring.