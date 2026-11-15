This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An exploration of the tensions and common ground between religious belief and feminist values

One of the biggest questions when it comes to faith and feminism is whether religion can really support gender equality or if it reinforces the very inequalities feminism seeks to challenge. According to Mary Daly, organised religion has historically been shaped by patriarchy, creating significant tensions between religious belief and feminist ideals. Her statement, “If God is male then the male is God,” gets straight to the heart of the issue. When God is repeatedly portrayed as male, it is hard to ignore the message this sends about who holds power, authority and spiritual significance. More importantly, where does that leave women?

For Daly, this is not simply a question of representation but of equality itself. If men are seen as closer to the divine, while women have historically been expected to take a step back, can Christianity truly make room for gender equality? This is a question that continues to divide opinion. While some women have felt excluded by religious traditions and institutions, others argue that faith can be a source of empowerment rather than oppression.

But what if the problem lies not with faith itself, but with the way it has been interpreted and practised? Rosemary Radford Ruether offers an alternative view, suggesting that Christianity may hold more feminist potential than Daly allows. One example can be found in the Wisdom of Solomon, which describes Wisdom, or Sophia, in feminine terms: “For wisdom is more mobile than any motion; because of her pureness she pervades and penetrates all things” (Wisdom 7:24). For Ruether, this feminine image of the divine gives us a reminder that Christianity is not exclusively defined by its male representations of God. This perspective suggests that faith and feminism are not opposing concepts.

Furthermore, this interpretation of Wisdom in the Bible may be viewed as empowering for some believers. However, recognising these feminine aspects of the divine does not directly answer the deeper concerns raised by feminists. Modern feminism is not simply about proving that women are equal to men or equally valued by God; it also seeks to challenge the social, political and religious structures that continue to limit women’s potential. The Biblical term Sophia may show that women have a stronger place within Christian tradition than is often acknowledged but the wider patriarchal foundation criticised by Daly remains difficult to ignore.

Ruether’s interpretation suggests that faith and feminism can coexist, but coexistence is not necessarily the same as equality. Although Sophia in the Bible offers an alternative way of understanding the divine, many of Christianity’s most influential narratives continue to present women in secondary roles. From Eve’s creation from Adam’s rib to the association of women with temptation and sin, biblical stories have often been interpreted in ways that reinforce male authority. As Daly argues, these ideas are tangled into the roots of Christian tradition. As a result, attempts to connect faith and feminism must consider a wider history of patriarchal interpretation, as well as scripture.

Daphne Hampson takes this criticism even further. While Ruether argues that Christianity can be reinterpreted to support feminist values, Hampson maintains that the religion’s patriarchal foundations are too deeply embedded for a reformation to occur. For Hampson, becoming a feminist requires rejecting Christianity altogether, as its values and traditions were created within a male-dominated culture. She further claims that attempts to connect Christianity with feminism risk compromising these positions: that feminism is weakened by accepting structures that have historically subordinated women, while Christianity is changed too much, resulting in a loss of the foundations of its identity. In several ways, Hampson’s critique reinforces the concerns raised by Daly. Therefore, as long as God continues to be predominantly represented as male and Biblical narratives continue to present women as secondary, the tension between faith and feminism remains difficult to overcome.

Overall, although Christianity contains aspects that can be interpreted in feminist ways, the patriarchal structures rooted within Christianity make it difficult to bridge the gap between faith and modern feminism. The debate between Daly, Ruether and Hampson demonstrates that faith and feminism may coexist for some individuals but the tension between religious tradition and gender equality remains unresolved.

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