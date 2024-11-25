Butter by Asako Yuzuki: A Captivating Exploration of Gender and Identity  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

‘Compelling’ – Pandora Skyes

‘Breathtakingly original’ – Erin Kelly

‘Intelligent exploration of contemporary womanhood’ – Imogen Crimp

‘Butter’ by Asako Yuzuki has captivated readers since its 2024 English translation. Originally published in Japanese in 2017, this bestseller retells the chilling true story of the ‘Konkatsu Killer’ to critique Japanese society.

Kanae Kijima, the convicted murderer at the centre of this book, orchestrated the deaths of several men for what is believed to be financial gain, having romantic relationships with them before administrating sleeping pills and poisoning them with carbon monoxide. The book became famous not only for its brutality, but also for how Japanese media framed Kijima. Rather than matching the portrayal of the archetypal seductive femme fatale many imagined to be at the heart of this crime, media coverage fixated on her perceived rejection of traditional Japanese femininity. Kijima was subjected to relentless fat-shaming during her trial and imprisonment, sparking discussions about societal expectations of women. Yuzuki’s exploration of Kijima allows for an insight into the intense beauty standards Japan holds towards women in comparison to their male counterparts and how individual women—such as our protagonist Rika, who has been tasked with writing an article on Kijima—adapt their lifestyles and mindsets to fit like puzzle pieces into the intricate social expectations.

The theme of food is cleverly utilised to highlight the negatives and positives of the female experience in Japan and the motif of Kijima. As Rika delves deeper into the mind of this killer, she discovers an enjoyment for food, but not just any food – Kijima craves well-cooked, full-fat meals bursting with flavours. As Kijima famously states in this book, ‘There are two things that I simply cannot tolerate: Feminists and Margarine’. This statement epitomises the dichotomy many women, including Rika, face: an obsession with low-fat foods, restrictive diets, and a social demand to prioritise appearance over personal enjoyment and choosing margarine over butter. In the 21st century, women are often held to impossible standards, where failure to conform equates to failure in society’s eyes – as presented through the confusion at Kijima committing crimes involving seduction.

As Rika continues her exploration of gender and what it means to be a woman, her relationship with food becomes a mirror of her shift in self-perception. Initially, creating meals to connect to Kijima, but ultimately, it made a genuine passion. Yet, as she delves deeper into the mindset of Kijima’s consequences evolve – she begins to shift from what is deemed socially acceptable for a woman. As she begins to put on weight, becomes less active and becomes almost obsessive about creating food, Yuzuki cleverly mirrors her protagonist against Kijima. Her transformation challenges the social expectations of what it means to be a woman. By stepping outside these boundaries, Rika mirrors Kijima’s rejection of societal norms, blurring the lines between admiration, fear, and self-discovery.

Ultimately, Butter is a commentary on the oppressive structure of gender and how it dictates women’s lives. Through Rika’s journey, we see how Yuzuki critiques a culture that equates femininity with self-denial and restraint, how they are expected to restrict their physical appetites and personal ambitions. Yuzuki’s clever juxtaposition of Kijima’s unapologetic indulgence with Rika’s initial conformity exposes how societal expectations shape and distort a woman’s identity.

In the end, Butter is not solely a story about a killer and her crimes – it is an intricate exploration of the power dynamics the beauty standard holds and how gender roles define contemporary womanhood.