Bromley House Library- Nottingham’s Most Spectacular Hidden Gem

Bromley House Library is an independent lending library founded in 1816. It is located right
in Nottingham city centre and is therefore highly accessible to all. In order to use the library,
you will need to purchase a membership, which can be done easily on their website. Luckily,
they offer a young person’s membership available for anyone ages 18-25, so if you’re a
student, this is perfect! The library is steeped in history and provides an ideal setting for
studying. Its timeless, traditional interior is undoubtedly a standout feature. It is completely
unique to any library I have ever entered; it is immediately warm and inviting and filled with
indescribable character. Walking through the library feels like walking through a museum,
much of the integrity of the interior has been kept the same since it was first built as a
Georgian townhouse and there is even still certain rooms that cease to exist or rarely exist in
todays world- which I will be sure to inform you all about.
For the most part I think Nottingham is a phenomenal student city, I believe there is a
plethora of food options, bars etc, which make for great social spaces to hang out with
friends. However, I do struggle when it comes to finding activities to do, outside of drinking
and eating. Especially when family visit, I feel it is always a struggle to find an activity
that truly captures the essence of what the city has to offer. That’s why I believe Bromley
House is the ideal spot to take your family and friends for a day out. It’s not only unique and
one-of-a-kind, but it also reflects what makes Nottingham special—its charming and
spectacular hidden gems. Bromley House offer several events that alternate often, so be sure
to check their website to be up to date with what they have going on that week. One example
of a great event the library host are their history tours, where you are able to view every room
of the library out of their three floors. This is the perfect day out for history and English
students who possess an admiration for the historical features of the library as well as the rare
and unique collection of books. Even if this is not the case for you, the beautiful Georgian
town house home is still an unmissable visit, there is no denying its overall charm. The
walled garden is also a part of the tour, it is incredibly serene and perfect on a sunny day.
Prices range from £6-10, again there are lower prices offered to young people (18-25) so is
again, super student friendly.
Another great feature of the library, ideal for film students or anyone involved in photography
or short film production, is the option to hire it as a filming/photography location. You might
think there are no scenic filming spots that are centrally located and easily accessible, but
Bromley House offers the perfect atmosphere. Plus, it boasts excellent transport links. For
pricing details, visit their website- be sure to check them out if you are interested.
Continuing with the theme of camera work, Bromley House is home to a professional
photographic studio. It features a stunning red glass window in the darkroom, casting a
captivating red hue over the space where prints are developed. The library also hosts
photographic exhibitions in its attic, so be sure to keep an eye out if this interests you.
In my opinion, Bromley House is one of Nottingham’s best-kept secrets. But I don’t think its
beauty should stay hidden. If you’re a student in Nottingham, make sure to explore this
unmissable gem the city has to offer while you’re still here —you won’t regret it.