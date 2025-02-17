Bromley House Library- Nottingham’s Most Spectacular Hidden Gem

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bromley House Library is an independent lending library founded in 1816. It is located right

in Nottingham city centre and is therefore highly accessible to all. In order to use the library,

you will need to purchase a membership, which can be done easily on their website. Luckily,

they offer a young person’s membership available for anyone ages 18-25, so if you’re a

student, this is perfect! The library is steeped in history and provides an ideal setting for

studying. Its timeless, traditional interior is undoubtedly a standout feature. It is completely

unique to any library I have ever entered; it is immediately warm and inviting and filled with

indescribable character. Walking through the library feels like walking through a museum,

much of the integrity of the interior has been kept the same since it was first built as a

Georgian townhouse and there is even still certain rooms that cease to exist or rarely exist in

todays world- which I will be sure to inform you all about.



For the most part I think Nottingham is a phenomenal student city, I believe there is a

plethora of food options, bars etc, which make for great social spaces to hang out with

friends. However, I do struggle when it comes to finding activities to do, outside of drinking

and eating. Especially when family visit, I feel it is always a struggle to find an activity

that truly captures the essence of what the city has to offer. That’s why I believe Bromley

House is the ideal spot to take your family and friends for a day out. It’s not only unique and

one-of-a-kind, but it also reflects what makes Nottingham special—its charming and

spectacular hidden gems. Bromley House offer several events that alternate often, so be sure

to check their website to be up to date with what they have going on that week. One example

of a great event the library host are their history tours, where you are able to view every room

of the library out of their three floors. This is the perfect day out for history and English

students who possess an admiration for the historical features of the library as well as the rare

and unique collection of books. Even if this is not the case for you, the beautiful Georgian

town house home is still an unmissable visit, there is no denying its overall charm. The

walled garden is also a part of the tour, it is incredibly serene and perfect on a sunny day.

Prices range from £6-10, again there are lower prices offered to young people (18-25) so is

again, super student friendly.