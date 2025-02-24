Bridget Jones: Mad About The Film

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

We all know and love British icon Bridget Jones, and the news of a new film in the series coming out felt almost too good to be true, but it wasn’t! And the fact that it was released on Valentine’s Day just made it all the better.

It’s an obvious theme that runs throughout all four films that Bridget is not conventionally attractive, has bad luck when it comes to relationships and life in general, but I think we can all agree that this is so far from the truth and how she’s been perceived by the audience. Her character is so radiant, fun, and full of life, and it was the perfect Valentine’s Day treat to have her back on the big screen. My house and I went to watch the new Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in the cinema on Valentine’s Day and it was such a wholesome activity, and the cinema was buzzing – everyone was laughing and crying throughout which I think just added to how brilliant the film was!

Without giving away too many spoilers, I was crying within the first 20 minutes, and this certainly was not the one and only time – the whole thing was so emotional and touching. I thought it depicted brilliantly what life is like when you’re trying to move on and feel like you’re actually living even whilst grieving the loss of the love of your life. Watching Bridget go through this, and trying to find herself again through experiencing new relationships, raising her children, and going back to work, made the film so special because we were following such a well-loved, familiar, and comforting character experience what is probably one of the most difficult and heartbreaking things that can happen in life. She showed us how to begin again when things don’t turn out exactly how we hoped, and that you can have lots of giggles along the way, and it definitely made me giggle!

It wouldn’t be a Bridget Jones film if it wasn’t chaotic and eccentric, and this one was definitely not lacking in this field. During her process of beginning again, something which struck me was the advice given to her which was to ‘embrace the chaos’. Sometimes you just have to go with the tide and allow yourself to experience life happening, and not try to be someone you aren’t, or try and force things to go a certain direction. A feature which felt so special was the appearance of her three best friends, all of whom have been prevalent features throughout the franchise, and to see them all still standing beside each other was a heartfelt reminder of the power of friendship and surrounding yourself with people who help you hold your head up, even when you feel like you’re drowning. If there’s one thing about Bridget, it’s that she makes you feel like everything is going to be ok, and that no matter what life throws at you, you have to be yourself, even if that means embarrassing yourself constantly or bad time management!

An honourable mention has to go to Bridget’s house which was just *chef’s kiss*. The perfect house interior inspiration and honestly, I’d say it was worth going to watch just to stare at her kitchen which was just the dream – literally the perfect London townhouse, and it was like it had come straight from my Pinterest board!

The whole film and experience of going to watch it was brilliant, and I would 100% recommend. It was one of those ones that when you leave the cinema, you feel like you’reready to take on a whole new personality and tackle life! I will definitely be re-watching the other three films immediately and be listening to the soundtrack for the next four weeks