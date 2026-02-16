BRIDGERTON AS A GUIDE TO MODERN ROMANCE AT UNIVERSITY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At first glance, Bridgerton seems like pure escapism- extravagant balls, dramatic love confessions and corsets tight enough to make restrict breathing (and rational thought). But beneath the regency-era glamour lies something very familiar to modern university students. Take away the gowns, and what remains are the anxieties about desirability, fear of commitment, gossip fuelled relationships and the struggle to communicate honestly. In this way, Bridgerton operates not only as our weeknight favourite TV show to press play on after a long day at work, but it also serves as an unexpected guide to navigating romance at university.

One of the show’s most obvious parallels to modern dating culture is the idea of the ‘marriage market.’ In the world of the ton, social value is measured by who desires you, who you are seen in public with, and how quickly you can secure an advantageous match. At university, students often feel the same applies- but it has just migrated online. Dating apps, Instagram stories and group chats create a similar economy of visibility, where romantic worth can feel measured by hinge matches and situationships. Daphne Bridgerton’s debut season somewhat mirrors the experience of many first year students, who have to deal with the pressure to be noticed and validated, even when you are still just trying to figure out who you are.

Bridgerton also excels at portraying the slow-burn romance and the emotional avoidance that often accompanies it. Characters such as Anthony Bridgerton are seemingly defined by their reluctance to commit to others, hiding behind duty and pride instead. This feels strikingly modern. University dating culture often normalises emotional distance, insisting on keeping things ‘casual’ and avoiding labels all together. Whilst the show romanticises tension, it exposes the cost of refusing vulnerability – leading to outbursts of emotions and sadness. Watching these characters self-sabotage reminds viewers that emotional voidance might feel like its for the best, but actually it rarely leads to fulfilment.

Importantly, Bridgerton also foregrounds desire – especially female desire, in ways that feel refreshing and relevant. Unlike many romantic dramas, the show insists that women’s pleasure and curiosity matter. Characters such as Daphne and Francesca are allowed to want, choose and set boundaries, whilst also exploring their own pleasures and desires. For university students, conversations about sex can feel taboo or awkward, but Bridgerton offers a model of openness. It remind viewers that consent, communication, and mutual desire should be central to all romantic relationships, instead of an afterthought.

Lastly, the omnipresence of Lady Whistledown further reinforces the show’s modernity. Her anonymous, gossip-focused articles function much like contemporary confession pages and group chats, where private matters are made public and narratives spiral beyond control. At university, reputation feels fragile and is often shaped by rumours and screenshots instead of truth. Bridgerton highlights how these external pressures can distort reality, forcing characters to perform version of themselves for public consumption. The question it raises of, who gets to control the story of your romantic life, is as relevant now as it was in the ton.

Ultimately, Bridgerton endures not simply because it is escapist, but because it reflects real emotional truths beneath its fantasy. University students keep watching because, without realising, the show reassures them that uncertainty, vulnerability and desire are not personal failures, but universal experiences. Amid deadlines, nights out and fleeting connections, Bridgerton offers a hopeful reminder: meaningful relationships require honesty, courage and self- respect, qualities that remain timeless no matter the era.