BOOKTOK’S IMPACT ON THE ENJOYMENT OF READING

The pervading presence of social media in our generation has observed a decline in ‘downtime’ hobbies such as

reading. Digital entertainment for young people has resulted in a lesser passion for books amongst this

demographic, running the risk of reading becoming a chore, or a back up option to passing downtime on social

media. With this in mind, the creation of online communities dedicated to promoting reading habits and book

inspirations, such as Booktok, appears, in its majority, to be a positive influence onto a growing online presence

of younger people. In its best light, it assists a collective passion for reading by promoting books within newer

digital spheres. However, many people will be familiar with a more negative subtext of sharing interests online;

how some creators can distort something like reading, which by its nature is a peaceful and personal activity,

into a competition against other readers, and even against yourself, particularly alongside the current online

epidemic of ‘self-help goals.’

This is not to discredit the many positive aspects of Booktok as a community. Finding others who share the

same literary interests, reading goals, and authors, as well as connecting with groups of people who enjoy the

same niche genre as you, are all attributes to be celebrated about Booktok. You might easily discover your next

favourite read through a recommendation from someone who shares your interests, and promoting reading and

books to a younger generation of social media users through a platform they habitually engage with could help

to restore reading as a relaxing pastime away from a screen.

However, the more harmful side of Booktok asserts itself through higher profile creators who turn their online

presence into a competition to be the best, with the widest book collection, the most extensive knowledge, or

the projecting of their own superior opinions about which books are worth or not worth reading. It is not

uncommon for creators to credit themselves with a right to project their personal tastes and criticisms onto their

community of followers, dictating what they deem to be worth the read or not. Parts of Booktok aim to

aestheticise reading, as Tiktok as a whole does with many other activities, into a hobby that is quirky and

performative. Whilst there are many positive creators with a genuine aim to share their personal thoughts and

opinions on books, there also are many creators who discredit books for no reason, or even judge others for

their choice of book or author simply based on their own distaste for it.

Many creators like to share their seemingly infinite knowledge on classical and canonical literature, reinforcing

a hierarchy of books and authors, and whilst we are all aware of the social importance of lots of canonical

works, maintaining a personal relationship with your own reading lists should be every reader’s priority. There

is, of course, nothing wrong with enjoying more classical or more well-known book recommendations – but let

this article serve as a reminder that there is no ‘hierarchy of reading’ when it comes to pursuing personal tastes.

Every book and every author has a perspective to be shared, and every reader has a unique way of interpreting

their books. And ultimately, reading is like any other hobby; unique to the individual engaging with it, so

maintain a confidence in selecting your own favourites in bookstores, whether you choose critically acclaimed

classics or a niche genre of fantasy, only the reader can decide which books are most important to them.

To re-establish your own relationship with reading, and to prioritise your own preferences, thoughts, and tastes

in books, there are some simple habits you can employ to enjoy only the positive side of Booktok, and other

online reading communities. Once you’ve finished a book, practice writing down your own thoughts about it

before engaging with others’ opinions online, to help strengthen your confidence in your own likes and dislikes.

Unfollow any creators who display messages of judgement or competition in their content, limit your online

space to only include creators who inspire you in your own reading goals. Read at your own pace, and don’t be

influenced by people who may show off about reading 100+ books per year – the most important thing to

remember is that whether someone appears to have read everything, or is just starting out on their readingjourney, no one reader’s opinion is more valid than another. Reading is a personal activity, meant to be enjoyed on your own terms.