Beyond the single story: reclaiming the African narrative

What does it mean to be confined to a single narrative? Denied your heritage because HISTORY only serves one narrative? When you close your eyes and think of Africa, a land far, far away, what do you see? The poverty? The conflict and corruption? Wildlife documentaries? A continent of 54 countries and over a billion people cannot be reduced to a single narrative.

Chimamadna Ngozi Adichie the Nigerian author, reminds us that there is danger in a single story, because when you reduced an entire demographic to stereotype you render them extinct, only accessible through a palatable narrative. As you deepened on them to fit into your beliefs of their existence, their experiences. Through a post-colonial lens Africa is poverty ridden, a place kept waiting for aid, in need of sovereign protection, waiting for this foreign power to protect them. A ‘single story’ occurs when one narrative dominates how a place or people are understood, in the case of Africa the humanitarian imagery has has often framed the continent through crisis.

Labeled as barbarians thorough colonial travel literature, a place ‘without civilisation’ unknown to the ‘modern’ word, still and always developing to catch up to superior nations. This lens constantly overlooks the complexity, diversity, and creativity that makes up the African experience. By reducing people or places to one perspective you take away their humanity. A single narrative creates an incomplete story, an unfinished narrative. When one perspective dominates the story it moulds how people view and understand history.

As an African woman, I see the world incomplete, surrounded by people who have been denied their heritage, denied their personhood. Living a life conducted by the perspectives of others, these narratives are deeply rooted in history. During the colonial era, many European writers and explores constructed an African that would be easily oppressed, a primitive place. If you have ever read Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad you would see that these stories written were not in the name of truth but rather on the side of injustice, looking for a way to gain something whist others lost. Joseph contributes to an enduring image of of Africa as a backdrop for European adventure rather than a place with its own histories deeply seated in community and the pursuit of knowledge. As these portrayals grew they began to shape how Africa was taught in schools, represented in media and understood globally.

Everyday life, cultural innovation, political debates, technological growth, and artistic movements are often overlooked in global conversations about the continent, so this is where African writers, filmmakers, and artist have played a huge role in reclaiming the narrative. Literature in particular, has become a powerful tool for challenging stereotypes and telling stories from within African societies that her than about them from outside perspectives. Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe argues that stories must be told by those who live them, as they live and breathe the authenticity of their experiences, as they create their reality everyday. His novel Things Fall Apart reshapes global understanding of pre-colonial African societies by presenting Igbo life with depth, dignity, and nuance.

Importantly, reclaiming the African narrative is not just about replacing the colonial voice or negating the negative stereotypes with overly romanticized images, it is about recognising complexity. Africa is not just struggle and or triumph, tradition or modernity— it is all of these things at once. Cities like, Lagos, Nairobi, and Accra are hubs of fashion, tech innovation, and literature, while rural communities continue to sustain rich cultural traditions that shape local and global cultures.

Expanding the stories we engage with matters, more than we know, because when we start to internalise, navigate and control our own perspectives we can not only reshape the global view of Africa but also the way we as Africans view ourselves. Moving beyond oversimplified voices and beginning to see the continent for what it truly is; dynamic, diverse, and constantly changing just like the rest of the world/.