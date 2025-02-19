Best Holidays for a Budget this Summer

If you’re planning on booking a trip away with your friends this summer but the
student budget is restricting you, here’s a list of the best places to travel that won’t
break the bank.
Italy
Milan – Cheapest flights from £31
Rome – Cheapest flights from £35
Venice – Cheapest flights from £45
Italy is known for its amazing food and culture. Practically any city you visit in Italy is
sure to have a rich history and that makes it a great place to go if you love
sightseeing. Milan is a great option for the fashion lovers and the Galleria Vittorio
Emanuele II (iconic 19th century shopping gallery) is a must see. Plus, Lake Como is
only an hour away so there is a great opportunity for a day visit. Rome obviously has
some of the most famous sights like the Colosseum and Trevi fountain, as well as
the incredible Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City. Finally, of course the iconic canals
of Venice make this city a great place to visit if you are looking g for a relaxing and
romantic trip. Italy tends to be slightly pricier in terms of food and accommodation but
there are plenty of things to do for free and the price for the authentic Italian food will
be worth it!
Austria
Vienna – Cheapest flights from £39
Vienna may not be at the top of everyone’s list for a student holiday, but it actually
has a vibrant and student friendly atmosphere. Of course, there is a rich music
culture due to the city’s associations with Mozart and Beethoven, but there are many
universities in Vienna, so the nightlife is great as well, particularly in Donau, Grelle
Forelle and Pratersauna. The city also has plenty of free parks to relax in during the
daytime.
Germany
Cologne – Cheapest flights from £42
Berlin – Cheapest flights from £49
Germany is a great place for those looking for a bit of culture and great nightlife.
Cologne and Berlin both have some great landmarks to visit like the Kolner Dom and
the Berlin Wall, but they are both well known for their student scene. Cologne is
home to some lovely traditional German pubs and the Belgian quarter has lots of
trendy bars. The clubs in Berlin are particularly legendary and it is also one of the
cheapest major capitals in Western Europe so if you like electronic music this could
be the holiday for you.
Spain
Madrid- Cheapest flights from £44
Malaga – Cheapest flights from £48
Barcelona – Cheapest flights from £56
Ibiza – Cheapest flights from £62
Spain is a great country to visit because there are so many affordable options that
offer different things. If you are looking for more of a city break, then Madrid is the
place to go for some sightseeing and a fun night out. If you’re looking for a mixture of
beach and city, then Barcelona or Malaga might be an option because of their vibrant
cultural centres and stunning coastlines. Or if you’re looking for an all-out party then
Ibiza could be the one for you. It’s an island known for its party scene but it’s also
incredibly beautiful and great for the beach lovers as well.
France
Paris – Cheapest flights from £47
Toulouse – Cheapest flights from £49
Marseille – Cheapest flights from £62
France is another great option for your summer trip as it offers a lot across different
cities. Paris is of course home to some world-famous landmarks and will always be a
great option for those looking to shop and explore an historical city. Toulouse is more
of a hidden gem because it is still a beautiful city, but it is more affordable than Paris
and has a younger atmosphere. If you’re looking for something different then
Marseille is great because it is also less touristy and is a city on the water so visitors
can enjoy lots of fresh seafood and a boat trip.
Hungary
Budapest – Cheapest flights from £46
Budapest is actually known as the ‘Paris of the East’ because of its breathtaking
architecture and cool nightlife. The city is also a lot more affordable and works out
cheaper than most major European capitals for food, drinks and accommodation.
The city’s affordability has made it popular with students over the years so there is
no shortage of bars and clubs if you’re looking for a holiday where you don’t really
see the sun.
Portugal
Lisbon – Cheapest flights from £53
Portugal is a great option for those who want a city break that is cheaper than Paris
or Rome. The weather in Lisbon is fantastic and I can attest to the food being
incredible because I visited the city just last year. There is plenty to do during the day
because the city is full of history and amazing architecture but you can also take a
cheap train ride to the beach in Sintra or Cascais if you want a relaxing break from
the sightseeing.
Safe travels!