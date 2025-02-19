Best Holidays for a Budget this Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re planning on booking a trip away with your friends this summer but the

student budget is restricting you, here’s a list of the best places to travel that won’t

break the bank.

Italy

Milan – Cheapest flights from £31

Rome – Cheapest flights from £35

Venice – Cheapest flights from £45

Italy is known for its amazing food and culture. Practically any city you visit in Italy is

sure to have a rich history and that makes it a great place to go if you love

sightseeing. Milan is a great option for the fashion lovers and the Galleria Vittorio

Emanuele II (iconic 19th century shopping gallery) is a must see. Plus, Lake Como is

only an hour away so there is a great opportunity for a day visit. Rome obviously has

some of the most famous sights like the Colosseum and Trevi fountain, as well as

the incredible Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City. Finally, of course the iconic canals

of Venice make this city a great place to visit if you are looking g for a relaxing and

romantic trip. Italy tends to be slightly pricier in terms of food and accommodation but

there are plenty of things to do for free and the price for the authentic Italian food will

be worth it!

Austria

Vienna – Cheapest flights from £39

Vienna may not be at the top of everyone’s list for a student holiday, but it actually

has a vibrant and student friendly atmosphere. Of course, there is a rich music

culture due to the city’s associations with Mozart and Beethoven, but there are many

universities in Vienna, so the nightlife is great as well, particularly in Donau, Grelle

Forelle and Pratersauna. The city also has plenty of free parks to relax in during the

daytime.

Germany

Cologne – Cheapest flights from £42

Berlin – Cheapest flights from £49

Germany is a great place for those looking for a bit of culture and great nightlife.

Cologne and Berlin both have some great landmarks to visit like the Kolner Dom and

the Berlin Wall, but they are both well known for their student scene. Cologne is

home to some lovely traditional German pubs and the Belgian quarter has lots of

trendy bars. The clubs in Berlin are particularly legendary and it is also one of the

cheapest major capitals in Western Europe so if you like electronic music this could

be the holiday for you.

Spain

Madrid- Cheapest flights from £44

Malaga – Cheapest flights from £48

Barcelona – Cheapest flights from £56

Ibiza – Cheapest flights from £62

Spain is a great country to visit because there are so many affordable options that

offer different things. If you are looking for more of a city break, then Madrid is the

place to go for some sightseeing and a fun night out. If you’re looking for a mixture of

beach and city, then Barcelona or Malaga might be an option because of their vibrant

cultural centres and stunning coastlines. Or if you’re looking for an all-out party then

Ibiza could be the one for you. It’s an island known for its party scene but it’s also

incredibly beautiful and great for the beach lovers as well.

France

Paris – Cheapest flights from £47

Toulouse – Cheapest flights from £49

Marseille – Cheapest flights from £62

France is another great option for your summer trip as it offers a lot across different

cities. Paris is of course home to some world-famous landmarks and will always be a

great option for those looking to shop and explore an historical city. Toulouse is more

of a hidden gem because it is still a beautiful city, but it is more affordable than Paris

and has a younger atmosphere. If you’re looking for something different then

Marseille is great because it is also less touristy and is a city on the water so visitors

can enjoy lots of fresh seafood and a boat trip.

Hungary

Budapest – Cheapest flights from £46

Budapest is actually known as the ‘Paris of the East’ because of its breathtaking

architecture and cool nightlife. The city is also a lot more affordable and works out

cheaper than most major European capitals for food, drinks and accommodation.

The city’s affordability has made it popular with students over the years so there is

no shortage of bars and clubs if you’re looking for a holiday where you don’t really

see the sun.

Portugal

Lisbon – Cheapest flights from £53

Portugal is a great option for those who want a city break that is cheaper than Paris

or Rome. The weather in Lisbon is fantastic and I can attest to the food being

incredible because I visited the city just last year. There is plenty to do during the day

because the city is full of history and amazing architecture but you can also take a

cheap train ride to the beach in Sintra or Cascais if you want a relaxing break from

the sightseeing.

Safe travels!