Nottingham is known for its buzzing student nightlife with the likes of Rock City and Ocean Fridays amongst some of the favourite nights out. Whilst everyone loves a bit of a boogie and some drinks, the following morning can be rough! You can feel tired and hungry, but often too lazy to want to make anything – we’ve all been there. But that’s okay, because with this guide you can find some of the best hangover cures in Nottingham.

The Pudding Pantry, Beeston

Starting off strong with one of my favourites is ‘The Pudding Pantry’ in Beeston. With various options on the menu from pancakes to French toast to a full English breakfast, there’s something to meet whatever it is that you fancy. This is a great place if you want somewhere to go with friends for a late brunch, with lots of seating inside and outside. Prices are reasonable, too, for the size of the portions that you get in return. I personally recommend any of the pancakes – super fluffy and super delicious!

PUBLIC, Nottingham

If brunch is your thing, then look no further than PUBLIC! With a communal space for everyone, this is a great place to meet up with friends and debrief of the night before. Maybe you are in need of a coffee to wake yourself up, or you fancy one of their famous croissants – I would personally recommend the cookie dough croissant if you have a bit of a sweet tooth like me! With various items on offer, I’m sure your hangover will be cured after a quick visit here.

Doughnotts, Beeston and Nottingham

Maybe you’re really struggling and just want something quick that you can take back home and eat in bed. Or maybe you’ve spent a bit more than you’d hoped on drinks the night before and are looking for a slightly cheaper treat… well Doughnotts is the place to be. Doughnotts has a shop both in Beeston and the city centre with loads of doughnuts on sale. And these just aren’t any doughnuts, these are Biscoff, caramel, chocolate loaded and more! As it gets towards Christmas, look out for some festive themed ones too.

These options aren’t restricted to a hangover cure either! Maybe you’ve been out, stayed sober, but still just craving that sweet treat the following day. Maybe you couldn’t make the night out but still want to catch up with those that did. Either way, keep these three places in mind as they are all great options to fulfil those cravings without breaking the bank, leaving you a lot happier than the moment you first woke up that morning!