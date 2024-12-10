Becoming an Au Pair: Experience or Exploitation?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

University vacations are valuable time for building up your CV, earning money to fund your university year and travelling with friends – a precious life experience when you are young. Becoming an Au Pair could be the perfect solution to creating a balanced vacation, be it during winter, spring or summer!

Being an Au Pair is an agreement between you and a host family. You live in the family home for an extended period, anywhere between a month and a year. You provide childcare for 6 hours a day and in return you are provided with free accommodation, food, activities and pocket money. Your end goal will be to improve the family’s English-speaking skills, particularly their children. However, many participating families view the process as a cultural exchange and will make an effort to show you their local culture as well as pay for your attendance at evening language classes. Anyone can become an Au Pair, although the matching process normally takes place through an agency. No previous language experience is required but is certainly welcomed. Some childcare experience may also be useful, but spending time with younger siblings or family members is often sufficient. Some families will have specific requirements, such as holding a driving licence – these are often detailed in the adverts.

Becoming an Au Pair is a fantastic opportunity to travel to international destinations on a budget and experience the culture ‘as a local’. You can explore the local cities and villages in the afternoons and destinations further afield at the weekends.

There is a fine line between having a good experience being an Au Pair and being exploited. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the job of an Au Pair to clean, cook, do the grocery shopping, babysit in the evenings, or work extra hours. It can be easy to fall into a bad routine with the family from the beginning of your experience – one simple favour can become a slippery slope to becoming the family’s full-time maid. Some simple warning signs to look for during the advertising and interview process could be a requirement to cook for yourself, having no personal bedroom/bathroom, as well as weekend work.

How can you avoid a negative experience?