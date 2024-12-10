Becoming an Au Pair: Experience or Exploitation?

University vacations are valuable time for building up your CV, earning money to fund your university year and travelling with friends – a precious life experience when you are young. Becoming an Au Pair could be the perfect solution to creating a balanced vacation, be it during winter, spring or summer!
Being an Au Pair is an agreement between you and a host family. You live in the family home for an extended period, anywhere between a month and a year. You provide childcare for 6 hours a day and in return you are provided with free accommodation, food, activities and pocket money. Your end goal will be to improve the family’s English-speaking skills, particularly their children. However, many participating families view the process as a cultural exchange and will make an effort to show you their local culture as well as pay for your attendance at evening language classes. Anyone can become an Au Pair, although the matching process normally takes place through an agency. No previous language experience is required but is certainly welcomed. Some childcare experience may also be useful, but spending time with younger siblings or family members is often sufficient. Some families will have specific requirements, such as holding a driving licence – these are often detailed in the adverts.
Becoming an Au Pair is a fantastic opportunity to travel to international destinations on a budget and experience the culture ‘as a local’. You can explore the local cities and villages in the afternoons and destinations further afield at the weekends.
There is a fine line between having a good experience being an Au Pair and being exploited. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the job of an Au Pair to clean, cook, do the grocery shopping, babysit in the evenings, or work extra hours. It can be easy to fall into a bad routine with the family from the beginning of your experience – one simple favour can become a slippery slope to becoming the family’s full-time maid. Some simple warning signs to look for during the advertising and interview process could be a requirement to cook for yourself, having no personal bedroom/bathroom, as well as weekend work.
How can you avoid a negative experience?
- Choose your family early: Finding the right family several months in advance allows you to tailor your Au Pair experience to your needs. Consider location, transport connections, travel time, language and social opportunities in the local area.
- Set boundaries: Create your own rule book with the parents at the beginning of your stay, agree on your responsibilities and theirs. Ensure you agree your weekly pay, including how and when you will receive it.
- Make weekly plans: Create a weekly timetable with the whole family to cater for your own needs as well as the children’s. Make sure that you don’t schedule to work more than 40 hours a week (6 hours on weekdays). This allows you to schedule your own plans around the needs of the family.
- Vocalise your travel plans early: Host families often want to provide you with the opportunity to explore their home country. If you arrange your travel in advance, the family might be able to accommodate the occasional long weekend if you wish to travel further away.
- Know what you want to get from your experience: do you want to improve your language skills, travel on a budget, build your CV, experience a new culture… Make your expectations clear with the family at an early stage so they can help to tailor your experience. You might be able to get involved in local traditions and festivals if you plan in advance.
- Insurance: Take out a specialist Au Pair insurance policy to protect you if something was to go wrong. Your agency will often recommend the best insurance provider during preparations for your travel.