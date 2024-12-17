Authenticity in Pop Music: A 2024 Recap

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article called “14 things from 2014 that I’m bringing back”: a short

piece on reminiscence of the past, nostalgia for my teen years, and a craving for authentic

pop music and culture.



I have always been a pop girlie. Even though I wish I could enjoy obscure music with 3

monthly listeners on Spotify, the truth is I find comfort in feel-good music and ‘Top 40’ songs.

However, for these last couple of years, I was finding it harder to relate to the newer kind of

pop music. The one that seems specifically pre-made to go viral on TikTok, with a catchy

chorus and absolutely nothing else to it – no soul, no depth, no meaning. And of course, it’s

not like pop music is the deepest thing ever – it is, in fact, known for being relatively shallow.

But even shallow lyrics can have a soul to them, a concept. I guess that’s what I was

craving.



I was missing the eras where artists would make the effort to build a concept around their

music, and to deliver art that was not ‘disposable’, but long-lasting and memorable. That’s

what 2024 had in store for us :)! Just like that, 2024 replaced 2014 as my favourite year in

terms of music and culture.

That being said, I present to you a brief recap of iconic moments that we’ve seen this year

(in chronological order):

Igual que un ángel

Who else but Kali Uchis to start off the year with ethereal, flowery vibes?

You may know her from her viral song telepatía, from 2020 (You know I’m just a flight away,

if you want it, you can take a private plane, a kilómetros estamos conectando, y me prendes

aunque no me estés tocando ), and in January this year, she reappeared magically with

beautiful album, an unexpected collab with Peso Pluma (Mexican singer of a music genre

completely opposite to Kali’s work), and a shimmering music video where she looked

gorgeous, and very pregnant, to everyone’s surprise.

If you missed it, give Igual Que Un Ángel a listen! The music video is a masterpiece, and

the song has angelic vibes (sent from heaven down to earth). She served fairy, she

served feminine divine, she served concept ✨ Good luck, babe!

When I first listened to this song, I had to listen to it on repeat for a full day – I just get

obsessed like that. I told my sister: how did Chappell Roan manage to write the best song of

the 80s in 2024?!

Not only did it make it to #1 god-knows-how-many weeks in a row (sorry I’m not a stats girlie), but it quickly became an iconic song with a message about comp-het and how it feels to

reject your true identity. Back in my days, the only sapphic representation we had in pop

music was Hayley Kiyoko with Girls like girls; who would have thought that a decade later,

we would have an open and proud song about sapphic love topping the charts? Truly a

game changer Hit me hard and soft

Billie Eilish delivered, in her own words but also in my opinion, her best album so far. A zero-

skips masterpiece that brought us songs such as Lunch, Chihiro, Birds of a feather, and

L’amour de ma vie. When the remix dropped for L’amour de ma vie I once again had to

listen to it on repeat for several days – as it happened through the year with many other

iconic songs. Did they put crack on this or what?

Brat

All I can say is: what. an. album.

By far my favourite event of the year (and potentially the decade) was to live in real time

through Brat Summer – to be there on the day that Brat dropped, to give it a listen expecting

just regular dance music with catchy lyrics, and to finish the album completely changed and

ready to have, well, a brat summer.

With tracks such as 360, Apple (and its respective dance), Von Dutch, and Guess, Brat was

kinda full of a new set of club classics. It was all about wearing green, going out in shorts

and greasy hair, smudged makeup from the night before, and having a cigarette for

breakfast at 4pm. Brat summer, you will always be iconic

However, Brat was not only about partying (well, almost, but it had more to it).

Oh, to be on stan Twitter days before the release of the Girl, so confusing remix, wondering

who was it directed to? Was it Marina? Was it Lorde? And then to listen to the masterpiece

that was that remix with Lorde.

For context: the original Brat album features the track ‘Girl, so confusing’, with lyrics clearly

directed to another female artist, as Charli sings: well, I don’t know if you like me; sometimes

I think you might hate me, sometimes I think I might hate you, maybe you just wanna be me

[…] we talk about making music, but I don’t know if it’s honest, can’t tell if you wanna see me

falling over and failing.

The song describes an awkward, parallel relationship between two women in the same

industry, who are constantly being compared and portrayed as rivals, and although there is

not a ‘real’ conflict between them and they have friendly interactions occasionally, there is an

uncomfortable conversation waiting to happen. The Girl, so confusing remix with Lorde is

that uncomfortable conversation.

The story behind the remix, from interviews with Charli xcx, is that Charli sent a voice

message to Lorde right when Brat came out, explaining that the track was about her, but that

it was not ill-intentioned. Lorde replied immediately, saying that she had heard the album

already, and she knew the song was for her.

She then suggested to remix it, and these queens gave us the best remix in the album

Lorde’s response is immaculate (sorry but her pen never fails, as Charli says, she’s all about

writing poems), and if you haven’t listened to it, I’d forever recommend it as a song about

female friendship and breaking stereotypes about women having to be rivals instead of

friends. Short n’ Sweet

Since Espresso was released back in April, we were all seated and waiting for Sabrina’s

sweetest album. Imagine my surprise when she announced that Short n’ Sweet would be

released on my birthday?! Are you serious???

Anyway. Sabrina’s concept of, well, being horny and sparkly, is ground-breaking in the sense

of: why should girls not celebrate their sexuality? Why should girls not have fun and be

unapologetically hot? Why should girls not be the ones to ask: have you ever tried… this

one?

Starting with Espresso, then Please Please Please, then Taste (and the random Sabrina x

Jenna Ortega kiss that we didn’t know we needed), she built up enthusiasm for her new

album – and she did not disappoint.

With songs such as Bed Chem, Juno, and Slim Pickings (the one with the Grindr notification

sound), Sabrina gave us a playful, shiny new album with the concept of: I’M SO […

HORNY, and I’m all here for it.

The VMAs

I’m not even expanding on this one, because I bet we all remember.

Sabrina Carpenter making out with a transgender alien on the same night as Chappell Roan

performing Good luck, babe! on a Joan of Arc suit and burning a castle?!

Lives were changed The great impersonator

As a person who loves Halloween season, Halsey’s impersonator gig was all I needed

during October. In case you missed it, Halsey released her concept album The Great

Impersonator, which plays with the question: if she had been born in different decades,

would she still have been an artist? How would her music have been different?

For several days before her album was out, Halsey posted a daily impersonation of artists

that inspired her, as well as the song within the album that was associated with the artist.

With impersonations of Dolly Parton, Amy Lee, Fiona Apple, David Bowie, among many

others, Halsey proved not only that she has excellent music taste, but also that she truly is

The Great Impersonator. The album is beautiful as it is tragic, but it is one of the most honest

and raw of her works. Give it a listen if you feel like crying while smiling and realizing life is

precious! Eat the world: Marina’s book tour

As you can tell from my 2014 article, I’ve loved Marina since she was Marina and the

Diamonds, and this year, although she did not release new music, she debuted in poetry

with her book Eat the World, a collection of poems about love, life, and navigating through

the passage of time.

I had the chance to see her in Manchester during one out of five book tour sessions she held

in October. There I was, signed copy in hand, sitting on the second row, seeing Marina with

my own eyes and holding back tears, because, what????? Marina was right there in front of

me????? And she signed my copy of Eat the World????????

Marina talked about her career, her plans, her constant fighting against the expectations of

womanhood (to marry, to settle down, to have kids, to never age), and though I had always

seen her as a role model, I had never seen her as such a relatable person: she is the cool

rich auntie that some of us aspire to be. And she was kind enough to give us a hint about her

next album, coming in 2025 – she said we’re going to love it. <3 Wicked

From that weird ‘holding space’ interview to BoqTok (the Boq side of TikTok), Wicked is

absolutely everywhere on the internet and has broken the barrier between theatre kids (as

myself), and, well, normal people. Ariana and Cynthia delivered an insane performance and

clearly poured their souls on representing Glinda and Elphaba – and it shows. If you haven’t

seen it, please go watch it. I arrived at the theatre with no previous knowledge of Wicked

(besides what I knew from Glee), and left feeling the need to know everything about the

Wickedverse (Ozverse??) and singing Popular all day (housemates are SICK of it). Go

watch it ✨