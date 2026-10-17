Are We Ever Doing Enough?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is always something waiting to be done. An assignment sitting unfinished on a laptop. An email that needs replying to. A CV that could probably use another scan and update. An internship application that closes soon. Somewhere between lectures, work, social plans and everything else, there is the quiet, deep feeling that we should constantly be doing more.

For young people, especially students, pressure rarely seems to come from one place. It builds gradually, through academics, career plans, finances, relationships and the expectations we place on ourselves, as well as those placed on us by others. Getting a degree is no longer always treated as enough. We are encouraged to gain experience alongside it, build our CVs, develop new skills, attend events, network, and perhaps even start a side hustle.

The idea of “making the most of your time” can be difficult to escape. Free time can start to feel like wasted time, particularly when there is always someone appearing to use theirs more productively. A spare afternoon becomes an opportunity to revise. A hobby becomes a potential source of income. Even rest can become something to optimise and measure, rather than an opportunity to simply exist and detach from everything.

Comparison plays a quiet role in this. It doesn’t always feel like competition in the traditional sense, because nobody has necessarily told us that we are competing with each other. Yet, there is always something to compare: grades, internships, jobs, friendships, achievements, experiences and even how we spend our free time.

Social media makes this particularly visible. We see people our age announcing internships, graduate jobs, business ideas, university achievements and carefully planned routines. Achievements that might once have belonged to private conversations or CVs are now displayed publicly, often alongside dozens of other people’s successes. Most of these posts only show a small part of someone’s life, but it can still be difficult not to compare our own progress to what we see on a screen. Someone else’s achievements can quickly become reminders of what we haven’t achieved yet.

Perhaps that is what makes the pressure so difficult to switch off: there is always another milestone waiting to become important.

There is also a strange pressure to know where we are going. Young people are often expected to make decisions about careers and futures while still figuring out who they are. Choosing a degree, finding experience and planning a career can begin to feel like a race against an invisible timeline. If someone else seems to have everything figured out, it is easy to wonder whether we are falling behind.

But perhaps the problem is not that young people lack ambition. Perhaps we have simply become used to measuring ourselves through what we achieve.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to succeed. Ambition can be exciting, motivating and meaningful. The problem begins when every part of life starts to feel like an opportunity to become more productive. When does working hard become constantly proving that you are working hard? When does self-improvement stop feeling inspiring and start feeling exhausting?

Maybe doing enough does not always have to mean achieving something.

Sometimes it can mean going to a lecture, completing the assignment, coming home and doing nothing spectacular afterwards. It can mean having a hobby that never becomes a side hustle, spending an afternoon with friends without documenting it, or taking a break simply because you’re tired — without feeling the need to justify it.

We don’t always have to turn our time into something useful. Not every interest needs to become a skill. Not every skill needs to become experience. Not every experience needs to become something we can put on a CV.

There will always be another deadline, another opportunity and another person who appears to be further ahead. But there is no universal timeline for becoming successful, and there is no real checklist for having your life together.

Perhaps doing enough, sometimes, simply means allowing yourself to be where you are.