An Examination of the Curve in Body Positivity Media

Body Positivity is a social movement which promotes love and acceptance of all

body types. This movement first sparked in the 1960s with the Fat Rights Movement.

However, it had a very slow beginning, particularly in the media.



When I think about how the media represents female bodies, I often think about the

film Love Actually. Sadly, what stuck with me wasn’t the comedic christmas-y

charm, nor the stunning visage of young Hugh Grant, it was instead the treatment of

Martine McCutchen’s character Natalie who is ridiculed for being a ‘chubby girl’ with

‘thighs the size of tree trunks.’ This kind of representation wasn’t uncommon for

mass media in the 90s and early 2000s. However, in a 2023 interview with Variety,

the writer-director of Love Actually (Richard Curtis) admitted to regretting including

the jokes surrounding McCutchen’s character after seeing his daughter’s upset upon

watching the film. Curtis claimed he realised that he was ‘behind the curve.’ But what

is this curve? I would argue that that it relates to accelerating positive representation

of diverse bodies in the media.



But has there really been a curve?



Undoubtedly, the acceleration in body positivity is linked with the emergence of

social media, particularly in 2010 with the introduction of Instagram. The people on

our screens were no longer just selectively picked movie stars with an idealised

physique, but instead it was the public in the limelight. Influencers with all kinds of

bodies took centre stage. The recent move away from filters and a move towards

embracing raw beauty has only continued to accelerate the movement. Some larger

companies also aided in the promotion of all body types. For instance, Barbie, who in

2015 introduced original, tall, petite and curvy barbies; extending their range in 2019

to also include dolls reflecting physical disabilities. Mattel proudly states to have 35

skin tones, 97 hairstyles and 9 body types, and they desire to keep expanding.

Therefore, I would argue Curtis’ curve is heavily linked to social media pulling focus

away from movie stars and instead onto everyday people, embracing the beauty in

normality.



However, it is key to add how Curtis uses the word curve. Curve, by definition,

means a line which gradually deviates from being straight for some, or all its length.

That is important as the body positivity movement has not seen straight, linear

progress. For instance, the increasing social media presence has also led to the

movement taking a few steps backwards. This is because social media finds itself

dictated under the tyranny of the idealised body. Social media breeds a comparison

culture, and users can find themself trapped in an echo chamber of unrealistic

beauty propaganda. This leads to increased body dissatisfaction and mental health

consequences. The ability to edit photos has also evolved and has become harder to

identify what is real and what is not. Therefore, this curve is perhaps not as

successful as we would like to think it is.



Clearly, social media is both a positive and a negative catalyst in the body positivity

curve. However, it is not the mastermind behind the tyranny of the idealised body.

We are. Emma McLendon, during an interview about the history of the ideal body,

said that ‘we as a culture, as a society, are obsessed with size. It’s become

connected to our identity as people.’ Comparisons are a huge problem within social

media, but we are the people making these comparisons. We create the negative

content on social media. We place emphasis on the physical. We curate the

idealised body. We have dictated the ideal all throughout history.



Yet, what is important to mention is that the idealised body has been an incredibly

malleable construct. Some of the earliest representations of women’s bodies are

named the ‘Venus figurines’ which idealised pear shaped bodies with larger upper

bodies. From the 17th -18th century, the ideal was woman was curvy. The term

‘Rubenesque’ was used, meaning plump or rounded. It is also noted that the shape

and construct of the corset have changed over time to match the changing societal

views of a women’s body. The 1920s saw the glamorisation of the slim, flapper-girl

physique. The 90s saw the rise of the supermodel, and champion of the thinner look.

What’s important to take from this, is that so many bodies have been considered

beautiful overtime. What’s important to question is why can’t they all be appreciated

at the same time? Beauty isn’t limited to one size; we can champion more than one

thing at once.



We, the public, limit the curve. Social media is not the only one pulling the strings- in

fact we pull the strings of social media. The curve is very much in progress, and

progress has been made, but to keep that progress going we need to curve our own

idea that the ideal is exclusive and instead consider how it can be inclusive. Body

positivity is not a one size fits all initiative.