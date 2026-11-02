Am I Missing Out, or Is Everyone Just Drunk?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Across social media and Freshers’ group chats, a supposedly idyllic ‘uni experience’ is sold to impressionable freshers. Everyone goes out almost every night, gets blackout drunk, and dances with their new friends all whilst keeping on top of their workload. With Wednesday sports nights, society initiations and spontaneous pres, there can be immense pressure to drink simply out of FOMO.

Whether you avoid alcohol for health reasons, personal choices or because it is not your cup of tea, it can be difficult to feel like you are not alone, especially when the club lights are blaring, people keep elbowing you on the dancefloor and the smell of stale VKs lingers. According to the SOS-UK Students, Alcohol and Drugs Survey (2024–25), 26% of university students do not drink alcohol. You absolutely do not need to drink to have a good time!

Having been sober for almost two years, I have faced peer pressure, intrusive questions and assumptions about my decision. For anyone struggling to find their feet, here is some advice I wish I had known sooner.

1. Accepting Reality: Resisting Peer Pressure and Setting Boundaries

I found it immensely difficult to accept that my university experience might look different from the one I had imagined. Starting university is overwhelming enough, with a new city, unfamiliar faces and the pressure to make friends. Navigating sobriety alongside these changes can make socialising feel even more daunting.

Offering someone a drink is often an easy way to break the ice, but turning it down in a group setting can feel awkward. Remember, you do not owe anyone an explanation. A simple ‘No, thank you’ is enough!

I have experienced my fair share of questions and assumptions about why I do not drink. Whilst some people are genuinely curious, others can be surprisingly intrusive. You are entitled to keep your reasons private.

If someone repeatedly pressures you after you have said no, remember that their discomfort with your boundaries is not your responsibility. University is a time when people mature, but that does not mean you have to tolerate immaturity. The friends worth keeping are those who respect your choices, regardless of what is in your glass.

2. Nights Out Without the Alcohol

Being sober does not mean you have to give up nights out altogether! If you enjoy dancing, getting dressed up and spending time with friends, you can still enjoy these things without drinking.

Going out with friends you trust can make a huge difference. Let them know your boundaries, arrange how you will get home and remember that you can leave whenever you want. You do not have to stay until the club closes to prove you are having fun. Even with being sober, I’m always the first to suggest going out with my friends and I always end up having the best time: it’s not about what you take to have a good time, but the people you’re with.



Here is photo evidence of me in my second home and favourite place in the whole wide world, Ocean, post 6:30PM pres and a two-hour bar crawl:







Equally, you might find that some environments simply are not for you, and that is okay. Ask yourself whether you genuinely want to go out or whether you feel obliged to. There is a difference between missing an experience you want and feeling pressured into one you do not. I’ve made countless memories with my friends just going around Nottingham in the day, being curled up on the sofa watching “Celebrity Traitors” and just having a natter in the evening.

3. Finding Your Fun: Sober Activities

If your friendship group’s social calendar revolves around drinking, why not suggest something different?

Get creative: Try pottery painting, jewellery-making or a craft workshop.

Get competitive: Organise a pub quiz or board-game night.

Explore your city: Go thrifting, go out to eat or try a new café.

Have a cosy night in: Host a movie marathon, cook together or organise a themed dinner.

Find your people: Join a society, attend daytime events or volunteer for a cause you care about.

You do not have to plan elaborate activities, either. Sometimes, the best friendships develop over hours spent chatting in someone’s kitchen.

So, Am I Missing Out?

There will inevitably be moments when you feel left out, but that does not mean you have made the wrong decision. University is about so much more than getting drunk. It is about the friendships you build, the interests you discover and the person you become. You can go clubbing, stay in, make new friends and turn down invitations. Your university experience does not have to look like everyone else’s to be worthwhile.

You are not missing out on university by being sober. You are finding your own way to experience it.