Alpacas are not Adverts!

Before I begin this article, I would like to put out a disclaimer that the alpaca

discussed was sourced from a reputable farm and risk assessments for the event

they were at were done. According to the Legislation.gov.uk website, a 2019 act

prohibits the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and the 1911 ‘Protection of

Animals’ act outlines the proper treatment of animals. I will assume that the

requirements of both acts were kept to and do not intend to make any claims about

the legality of the matter nor pretend to know the details of the arrangement between

the event organisers and the farm. Instead, I would like to share my disappointment

in the moral bankruptcy of the whole affair, despite its legality.



Most people would agree that the discomfort of animals is something which should

be avoided as much as possible but what I found while I was walking past one of the

university buildings last week was a needlessly miserable situation for an alpaca to

be in. The alpaca (who will be referred to by the singular ‘they’ pronoun) was in a tiny

pen next to one of the entrances to the building which was not even double the

length of the alpaca’s body in length & width. The ground encased by the pen was

muddy, suggesting that the alpaca had been trying to move around but by the time I

saw them, they were standing still, looking at the ground. They seemed defeated.

After finding a flyer for the event, I found out that the alpaca was only present to

attract students into a fair inside the building which was full of organisations

shamelessly harvesting email addresses or advertising.



On a basic level of consideration for comfort and respect for the alpaca, this is

outrageous; standing in the cold, in a cage they could barely walk around in, while

stranger after stranger laughs and shouts next to them, taking pictures. Horrible.

Nobody deserves to be treated that way. Furthermore, transporting an alpaca would

require it to stand in another tight enclosure on a trailer which is bumped and jostled

along a road, which would only have increased their discomfort. I do not want to go

into details of what may or may not be abuse, I’m sure the alpaca’s handlers are

extremely well qualified & know what they are doing. However, I feel that this is an

unpleasant, uncomfortable and humiliating (I’m fairly sure alpacas don’t experience

embarrassment but surely, from a human perspective, this treatment of them is

degrading) experience for the alpaca which did not add very much to the students’

experience of the event, other than a few cheap smiles and a picture for instagram.

The alpaca’s presence and discomfort was fairly unnecessary.

If the university had wanted to encourage students to go out and experience nature

or interact with animals, there were many other, more ethical options. Why not

organise/advertise trips to the local ‘Surge Animal Sanctuary’, just outside the city? If

the university had wanted to financially support the organisation that looks after the

alpacas, they could have made a donation to it or invited a human employee to come

to campus with some pictures/pamphlets about alpacas? The involvement of alpacas

alone in this event garners disrespect towards animals and uses them as

advertising, let alone the actual treatment of them when they arrive here. There are

many other options for bringing animals and nature to student life which are far

kinder. So, in future fairs, hopefully, the university could find more ethical attractions

than an uncomfortable alpaca.



The humanities department, which represents both philosophy and theology, two

subjects focussed on ethics, organised this fair. I would expect more consideration

from this department over the moral implications of their events. It should be on the

cutting edge of ethical debates and encouraging the university to move towards a

more ethical future. Whether you want to go all the way and follow a vegan lifestyle

or not, there are many small pieces of activism you can do to help improve attitudes

to animal welfare. Something as small as letting organisers of fairs, like this one,

know about your surprise and disappointment at their use of animals in advertising

can make a huge difference. Even simply walking past this alpaca instead of smiling

and taking pictures sends a message that this is not an effective method for

attracting students to events.



In conclusion, we should all treat animals with more respect, not only because the

law tells us to but also out of decency and consideration for other living, feeling

creatures. I sincerely hope that the university will change for the better in terms of

sustainability, ecology and general respect for our environment in future years.