ALL FOR THE AUDIENCE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I, like a lot of the population, adore reality TV. There’s a cheap thrill you get from watching the drama unfold, seeing new characters who make me reflect on the people in my own life and feel eternally grateful that I’m not trapped in any of those awful situations. These shows make you laugh and recoil at the outrageous behaviour on display, and, most importantly, give you something endlessly entertaining to dissect with your friends. That’s exactly why I’ve always loved this type of media

But naturally, after consuming way too much media like this, I’ve noticed far too many patterns for it to be enjoyable anymore. Every show is predictable. Watch the temporary love story that is horrifically intoxicating and destined to crash and burn, and then stay tuned for the reunion where they argue for hours before reminding everyone to be kind and think about the edit. Though looking deeper, there are many issues I draw from reality TV, which the addictive drama possibly shielded me from seeing in my younger years.

Reality TV has become a breeding ground for a new cultural figure: the fame-hungry contestant. Their ambition is singular and transparent: to be famous, to have fans, to be seen. Whether this idea of fame is more appealing as a career path or more useful in its contribution to their personal identity, I haven’t quite worked out yet, but either way, they see reality TV as an opportunity for fame and go for it, without truly considering the repercussions. So what is behind the psychology of wanting to be seen?

It’s obvious that going on national television provides exposure, but not always the positive kind. So why do people work so hard to be recognised through a medium that often strips them of control over their own public perception? Increasingly, contestants apply not for the show itself but for its afterlife, the followers, the brand deals, the influencer pipeline. Reality TV has become a fast-track route into the attention economy.

This produces the fame-hungry archetype: individuals willing to put their entire lives on display for the promise of attention. Though when I say this, I’m not passing judgement on their life choices, but rather, I’m curious about their motivations. How does someone who sacrifices privacy, stability, and emotional safety for visibility think about these decisions? Why is it still worth it, even after so many cautionary tales of public condemnation?

Of course, we shouldn’t be overly prescriptive with this label. The media often weaponises it, disproportionately targeting contestants of colour and reinforcing harmful stereotypes. The narrative that people go on these shows “just for fame” is unevenly applied, which is definitely something to consider when thinking about this term. Given this, there are numerous external motivations to why someone would seek this lifestyle that don’t necessarily boil down to merely ‘fame’.

For some, reality TV isn’t just a spontaneous gamble; it’s a strategy. High-traction shows often come with large prize sums, and even without winning, the visibility can offer a route out of financial struggle. Through this lens, many working-class contestants, in particular, may view reality TV as a way out, even without the guaranteed long-term stability of fame in the industry.

Given this, we could look at reality TV as a useful career move. You hear frequently of individuals in the limelight who openly admit they went on shows for their career, wanting to boost their fame and gain followers from their show. But once this is initially done, I’m always curious to know why they continue. What is so appealing about maintaining a level of infamy that erodes privacy and exposes every vulnerability? Enter the “show hopper”: the contestant who, typically after one dramatic run on national television, immediately jumps into another. Part career move, part identity performance, entirely mysterious to me. But more on that later.

Though even as a career, reality TV seems in many ways psychologically unsustainable. In the way TV has evolved, freedom to be yourself without judgment is entirely impossible. Take a popular show like Love Island. Earlier seasons were arguably more unfiltered, more chaotic, and more outrageous, yet the public response was far less vicious. Hate wasn’t embedded into every comment section, review, or article. Now, hostility is the default.

As a psychology student, I can’t help but think about what this means for personal identity. The internet was once imagined as a looming, omniscient threat, a “Big Brother” space where every move was monitored. In many ways, reality TV contestants now live inside that fear, performing under constant surveillance. Though given this, I’m conflicted when trying to understand why someone would willingly enter this hostile domain, and open themselves up to criticism from essentially anyone with access to a phone and a bit of unfiltered confidence to comment.

In one sense, these are evidently career moves. We hear celebrities talk about the ‘characters’ they play on TV being different from themselves, but I do question how much one can separate themselves from their own job. In another sense, editing and production tentatively analyse each scene, manipulating storylines to produce drama and tension for audiences. These characters, however reflective of the real people they truly are, are merely pawns in the production’s control. The format of these shows rewards performance; more dramaticism leads to more views and more money. This traction gained through acting as a wild character may motivate many to display themselves in a way contrary to their true selves. This may lead individuals to mould themselves, curate their unique personality traits to turn themselves into marketable characters. In this sense, reality TV motivates individuals to turn identity into a commodity, a profitable asset that can be used in pursuit of financial security.

Though this is the troublesome part for me. For participants, being seen can start to feel like being valued, with attention serving as a kind of reassurance, even if it’s conditional. I feel this could easily blur the line between who they are and who people think they are, making their identities something they manage rather than simply exist as. Whilst naturally they of course have a choice to leave, find a new career, start over, I’m not so sure this is as easy as just saying it. There’s a certain pressure to stay relevant that reality TV breeds, an addictive type that can’t always be managed without. Through this lens, it would seem that many influencers fall into this trap incidentally, their first encounter with TV possibly consolidating their role in the limelight as whatever the audience wants them to be. Consequently, many influencers appear and stay in the media for what seems like forever.

Though the format of many shows now accommodates this archetype, with increasing ‘All stars’ and celebrity versions of almost every classic TV show assisting the reappearance of every most dramatic celeb. Reality TV feels like it’s recycling its best years, and I worry we’re one all-star celebrity show away from slipping back into the 2010s. As comforting as that might sound, given how 2026 is going, it comes with downsides that aren’t nearly as appealing. As much as I enjoy the reappearance of old reality TV favourites, this also largely distorts the representations of people we see in the media. No new fresh faces, no new storylines or different perspectives. Shows are essentially creatively stagnant. The diversity of reality TV is truly dwindling under this homogenous burden, and it’s obvious. Though possibly it’s this, being known and your character reaching so many, you’re bound to be understood or related to by some, which is so inherently appealing. Possibly it’s the want to be understood and seeking validation, which motivates people to stay as this exaggerated, dramatized version of themself on TV. Even if hyperbolic, seeing some parts of your personality resonate with many must be reassuring for some.

I think it’s a culmination of all of this: the manufactured characters people perform, often feeling pressured to maintain them just to stay relevant, and the way those performances are packaged and presented to us. It’s becoming increasingly obvious, and in that sense, reality TV starts to lose some of its appeal. But maybe that raises a different question, whether this has actually become the appeal. A dramatised, not-quite-real version of reality that’s easy to consume, while we overlook the pressure placed on the people sustaining it.

As a fan of reality TV, I enjoy the drama. Still, I also feel conflicted about the pressure to keep reusing people for it, the way the industry pushes them to endure difficult experiences just to manufacture another storyline seems extremely problematic. As reality TV continues in this direction, it feels worth questioning from every angle, participants, producers, and audiences alike, whether it’s something we should keep supporting.