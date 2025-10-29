Algorithm vs authenticity: How TikTok is reshaping beauty standards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Open TikTok and you’ll find more than dance trends and outfit inspiration, you’ll find

an entirely new definition of beauty. What began as a space for creativity and self-

expression has evolved into an algorithm-driven arena, where filters, editing tools

and viral aesthetics dictate who and what is considered beautiful. The apps influence

runs further than skin-deep, rather it quietly sets the standards to which its users

strive to meet, often under the guise of being ‘authentic’.

TikTok ‘aesthetics’ perpetuate the app, having major influence on the way creators

present themselves on these platforms, often viewing themselves as a part of a

certain group of people within this aesthetic, to which everything they create and the

way in which they present themselves must fit into a certain box. This idea is passed

onto the new generation of young people on this platform, to which they believe

acceptance is based on being a part of a certain group of people and looking a

specific way in search for belonging. Thus, the idea of authenticity is destroyed, and

worth is defined by the category to which you fit into. Trends including ‘clean girl’ or

‘soft girl’ aesthetics clearly show how beauty ideals can be disguised as lifestyle

choices and these looks which are often characterised by minimalist makeup and

neutral tones promote a subtle exclusivity that celebrates effortlessness, but only

when it fits specific images of privilege and perfection.



Still some creators are beginning to challenge these narrow ideals, opening up about

their use of filters and challenges that come with maintaining a seemingly ‘perfect’

lifestyle on TikTok, rejecting filters and exposing edited content. This has begun to

create more of an open discussion on the platform, with more and more people

expressing the realities of seemingly ‘perfect’ content and its inauthenticity. One

aspect that is important to discuss when it comes to TikTok is commission, as the

platform has progressed it has become easier to make profit on videos and to create

content that will appeal to the masses, and the ones that do well are those that bring

the viewer into a reality away from their own, seemingly unattainable, yet still

provided by the ‘average’ person which makes viewers feel more connected to

content. The irony is that creators chase authenticity and it is the algorithm that

decides what feels, ‘real’. A creator may film a casual “get ready with me” in natural

light or film unedited/unfiltered to appear genuine, but these videos are often

rehearsed and edited to strike the right balance between relatability and perfection,

the algorithm still amplifies the kind of authenticity that still looks good. Even

vulnerability becomes a form of branding: crying on camera, showing messy

bedrooms, or admitting burnout are now trends that perform well as they feel raw,

even when they are carefully managed.

Ultimately, TikTok has blurred the lines between authenticity and performance,

shaping not just how beauty is seen, but how it is sold. Yet within this constant cycle

of trends and algorithms a sort of resistance is showing. More creators are showing

the exhaustion behind self-presentation and reminding audiences that imperfection

isn’t a flaw, its human. As consumers, we are beginning to realising that authenticity

cannot be engineered or optimised and its found in moments that resist the algorithm

altogether. Maybe the next evolution of beauty on TikTok isn’t about flawless

aesthetics or viral sounds but about redefining what is means to be visible, not for

how well we fit a trend, but for how honestly we show up.