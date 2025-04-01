A Taste of Tradition: How Poland Celebrates Wielkanoc

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the Easter holidays approaching, there is one thing I am especially looking forward to: reconnecting with my heritage and celebrating Wielkanoc (Easter) the Polish way. Here I will share with you some of the traditions that take place throughout the day and provide a glimpse into a culturally different way of celebrating this day.

Food

Poland is well known for its homemade delicacies, so Easter food is a good starting point. With eggs being the centre of attention, Easter breakfast starts with a sour soup called ‘Żurek’, which usually comes with hard boiled eggs or meats. You will always find a plate with slices of fresh bread, alongside ‘pisanki’ – painted, hard-boiled eggs. Traditionally, these eggs are painted using boiled onion skins, and the custom is said to date back 5000 years. It’s no surprise to also find the table decorated with many different types of cakes, from ‘babka’ (a 15-yolk cake with a hole in the middle), to ‘sernik’ (a Polish cheesecake) and ‘makowiec’ (a poppy-seed cake). Not to forget all the varieties of salads that adorn the breakfast tablecloth.

All of these dishes found on the breakfast table also go through a special ‘process’ before the meal begins…

Święconka

‘Święconka’, meaning ‘blessing of the Easter basket’, takes place on Holy Saturday or on the morning of Easter Sunday. A woven basket is laid with a white cloth into which samples of food are placed. This includes ‘pisanki’, a slice of a cake, a lamb made of sugar, bread, and even butter. Children then carry this towards the alter during Easter Mass, placing the basket in front of the Priest to sprinkle with Holy Water. This food is then brought back and placed on the Easter table ready to share and eat together.

Other traditions

Easter breakfast and ‘Święconka’ are not the only traditions you would encounter during this Sring celebration. Following Easter Sunday, we celebrate ‘Śmigus-Dyngus’, which would be known as ‘Wet Monday’ in English. This is because on this day, the tradition follows that everyone attempts to playfully throw water at each other, making it a dangerous day for anyone unaware of the tradition!

Although this was an insight into how Easter is celebrated by Poles, ultimately this day will be celebrated different by different people , with their own traditions and customs, which is important to remember as we get closer to this day. In conclusion, Easter in Poland is a blend of rich cultural traditions and is a time to bring family and friends together, embracing the Polish heritage from the holy ‘Święconka’ to the playful ‘Śmigus-Dyngus’.