When the news broke that Wicked was being adapted into a two-part film, I wasn’t sure

how to feel. The musical holds a special place in my heart, so I was apprehensive walking

into the cinema. The depth of the characters, the richly layered story, and the expansive lore

made it a natural candidate for a movie adaptation, but I worried it would fall short of the

towering expectations set by the stage production. However, I’m thrilled to say that Wicked:

Part One not only honoured the musical’s legacy but brought something new and magical to

the table.



The casting was, without a doubt, one of the film’s strongest points. Ariana Grande and

Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba were inspired choices, and they brought these beloved

characters to life with individual brilliance and undeniable chemistry. Grande’s comedic

timing as Galinda was spot-on, making moments like her rendition of Popular irresistibly

funny and charming. Meanwhile, Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba was as emotionally raw as it

was vocally stunning. Her performance in The Wizard and I, and her delivery of Defying

Gravity was nothing short of transcendent. Together, their chemistry reached its peak for

me during the Ozdust Ballroom scene which felt incredibly emotional for the actresses and

made me shed a tear.



The supporting cast was just as impressive. Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero had an effortless charm

that made his performance of Dancing Through Life particularly addictive as that has been

the song that has been stuck in my head ever since seeing the film. His charisma brought

Fiyero to life in a way that perfectly complimented the more intense characters in the film.

Jeff Goldblum’s Wizard was another standout. He captured the character’s enigmatic,

morally ambiguous nature with ease, leaving me eager to see more of him in Part Two.

Overall, it was clear that the cast’s deep love for musical theatre informed their

performances. From the press run to the on-screen results, you could see how much this

film meant to everyone involved, particularly Grande and Erivo.



Naturally, a film adaptation of Wicked had to nail the music, and this one delivered. Songs

like Defying Gravity and Popular were always going to be highlights, but what truly

impressed me was how the cast exceeded expectations in other moments. Grande, known

primarily as a pop star, took on the operatic opening number No One Mourns the

Wicked with ease. Her vocal precision and emotional depth in that song set the tone for her

portrayal and erased any lingering doubts about her ability to embody Galinda. Erivo,

already known for her powerhouse vocals, brought an extraordinary sincerity to every song,

especially The Wizard and I and Defying Gravity. Even my friend, who knew nothing about

the musical going in, was tearing up during Defying Gravity, which just demonstrates the

emotional resonance of Erivo’s performance.



The visual execution of the film was another triumph. Director Jon M. Chu made a bold

choice to prioritise practical sets over CGI, and it paid off spectacularly. The world of Oz felt

vibrant and immersive, with the bustling streets of Munchkinland and the dazzling grandeur

of the Emerald City providing a rich backdrop for the story. Every set felt alive, with so much

detail that I’m sure I could watch the film a dozen times and still notice something new.

While there was online discourse about the film’s colour saturation looking ‘dull’ in trailers, I

didn’t feel that at all in the cinema. The sets were used effectively, and I was fully

transported to Oz. My only minor critique was a lighting choice during Dancing Through

Life, where the backlighting on Grande and Bailey felt distracting, but this was a small blip in

an otherwise visually stunning production.



Story-wise, the decision to split the musical into two parts was a smart one. Covering only

the first act allowed the film to delve deeper into its characters and world without feeling

rushed. The pacing was strong, capturing the tone of the musical while elevating it with

cinematic flourishes. Fans of the original will appreciate the numerous Easter eggs and nods

to the source materials like The Wizard of Oz, as well as the inclusion of Idina Menzel and

Kristin Chenoweth, the original Broadway Elphaba and Glinda, in cameo roles. These

heartfelt touches were a nice reminder of the legacy this film is building upon.

Overall, Wicked: Part One is a great success. As someone who went in with high

expectations and some scepticism, I came away feeling very satisfied. Every element worked

together to create a film that pays homage to the original while standing as its own

creation. Grande and Erivo’s performances were the standout highlights for me, managing

to stay true to their characters without simply imitating Idina Menzel and Kristin

Chenoweth. Instead, they infused the roles with their own flare, making Glinda and Elphaba

feel fresh and new.



There’s so much more I could say about this film but ultimately Wicked: Part One is a

fantastic adaptation that honours its Broadway origins while creating something fresh and

new. I can’t wait for Part Two next year.