Walking out of Sinners, it was clear that it wasn’t just another horror film and seeing it

in IMAX really highlighted how carefully the film was made. From the very first scene,

the cinematography felt considered and immersive. Director Ryan Coogler has said

he designed the film specifically for IMAX, and that intention is clear. The shifts in

aspect ratio aren’t just a stylistic choice and they definitely help to guide the viewer’s

focus and add to the overall impact of the story in a subtle but effective way.



One of the most memorable moments of an aspect-ratio change in the film is the

extended one-take scene set during a lively 1930s party. The camera moves fluidly

through the space without a single cut, capturing the energy of the setting and the

people within it. With the film’s strong connection to music, especially the blues, this

sequence feels particularly powerful. It builds steadily, drawing you into the rhythm of

the scene while placing Miles Caton’s character at its emotional centre. The way the

camera focuses on him, allowing the tension to build naturally, makes it a standout

moment and one that really benefits from the scale and detail of an IMAX screen.

Plot-wise, Sinners is gripping, unpredictable, and feels refreshingly original for a

vampire film. Coogler uses the vampire myth as a lens through which to explore

deeper themes such as, racism, colonisation, class oppression, and the manipulation

of faith. The result is a film that blends gothic horror with a strong sense of historical

and social context, giving it a depth that sets it apart from more traditional takes on

the genre.



Michael B. Jordan gives a standout performance in a dual role as twins. He made it

easy to tell the two characters apart, not just visually but in how they carry

themselves. It’s a subtle but impressive piece of acting. The supporting cast were

also all incredible additions; Hailee Steinfeld delivered a sharp and compelling

performance, and Wunmi Mosaku brought a real emotional weight to her role. Most

notably, Miles Caton’s character was very memorable. His performance really

anchors the film, especially during some of its more emotionally charged scenes.

Jack O’Connell is also strong in the role of the film’s antagonist. He brought a steady

sense of unease that added to the film’s darker moments and the way he played the

character really heightened the tension throughout the film.