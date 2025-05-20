Walking out of Sinners, it was clear that it wasn’t just another horror film and seeing it
in IMAX really highlighted how carefully the film was made. From the very first scene,
the cinematography felt considered and immersive. Director Ryan Coogler has said
he designed the film specifically for IMAX, and that intention is clear. The shifts in
aspect ratio aren’t just a stylistic choice and they definitely help to guide the viewer’s
focus and add to the overall impact of the story in a subtle but effective way.
One of the most memorable moments of an aspect-ratio change in the film is the
extended one-take scene set during a lively 1930s party. The camera moves fluidly
through the space without a single cut, capturing the energy of the setting and the
people within it. With the film’s strong connection to music, especially the blues, this
sequence feels particularly powerful. It builds steadily, drawing you into the rhythm of
the scene while placing Miles Caton’s character at its emotional centre. The way the
camera focuses on him, allowing the tension to build naturally, makes it a standout
moment and one that really benefits from the scale and detail of an IMAX screen.
Plot-wise, Sinners is gripping, unpredictable, and feels refreshingly original for a
vampire film. Coogler uses the vampire myth as a lens through which to explore
deeper themes such as, racism, colonisation, class oppression, and the manipulation
of faith. The result is a film that blends gothic horror with a strong sense of historical
and social context, giving it a depth that sets it apart from more traditional takes on
the genre.
Michael B. Jordan gives a standout performance in a dual role as twins. He made it
easy to tell the two characters apart, not just visually but in how they carry
themselves. It’s a subtle but impressive piece of acting. The supporting cast were
also all incredible additions; Hailee Steinfeld delivered a sharp and compelling
performance, and Wunmi Mosaku brought a real emotional weight to her role. Most
notably, Miles Caton’s character was very memorable. His performance really
anchors the film, especially during some of its more emotionally charged scenes.
Jack O’Connell is also strong in the role of the film’s antagonist. He brought a steady
sense of unease that added to the film’s darker moments and the way he played the
character really heightened the tension throughout the film.
Ultimately, Sinners is far more than a typical vampire film. It’s a sharp, socially aware
piece of cinema that uses horror to explore themes of racism, colonisation, class,
and religion in a way that feels both relevant and thought-provoking. The world
Coogler creates is richly textured and grounded in history, giving the story real depth
beyond its supernatural elements. With striking visuals, a gripping narrative, and
standout performances across the board, it’s a film that sticks with you, and one that
really deserves to be seen in a cinema if you get the chance.