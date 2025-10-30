A Manifesto As Well As A Title- A Review Of ‘A Complete Unknown’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who usually doesn’t love biopics, ‘A Complete Unknown’ was a surprisingly enjoyable cinematic experience. I have to admit that whilst I own a letterboxd, I don’t know much about how to access film. In fact, some of these opinions will probably change upon the rewatch my house is planning. Nevertheless, these are my thoughts on a film which I didn’t think I’d like as much as I did.

Based on the 2015 book ‘Dylan Goes Electric’, the film focuses on Bob Dylan’s rejection of folk in favour of electric guitars and rock. One of the most poignant scenes in the film was when Chalamet delivered an emotional performance of ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’, which I admit I’ve since been attempting on the guitar. When the crowd eventually joined in with the chorus, the film showed how music can in the right hands be a force for change. This scene also, in my opinion, demonstrated a key conflict of the film. The collaborative singing in this scene invoked the values of folk music, which comes from the German word ‘voke’ meaning the people. Music belongs to the people. However, the title of the song also explains Dylan’s frustration with folk music. Whilst appreciative of his poetic talent throughout, the film illustrates how the genre was very much immovable and placid. This makes it understandable why Dylan yearns for something new and modern such as rock, or the opportunity will pass him. Respectively, his choice to turn to rock music in the penultimate scene in the movie has been considered a pivotal moment in the development of folk rock. I will admit that I thought the film could’ve culminated with this 1965 Newport folk festival scene. I do understand the choice of starting and ending with Woody Gurthrie, and his song relating to going against the grain playing as Dylan rides away on his motorcycle also brings this theme home. This added a peaceful tone to the end of the film, however the festival scene was overtly climactic and I was expecting a cut to black after the song ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ as it includes the titular line.

The reason why I say ‘A Complete Unknown’ is a manifesto as well as a title is because whilst Chalamet does a great job in impersonating Dylan’s voice and mannerisms, audiences learn very little about who he was as a person. However, this is not a fault of Chalamet’s acting but rather a careful choice from the director James Mangold. Another key theme of the film is self-invention and reinvention. A scene that stuck with me was when Joan Baez doesn’t believe his tale about having learnt the guitar from cowboys at carnivals, stating that she had lessons like a ‘normal’ person. He is rewriting his story, and you can almost see his thoughts appearing on Chalamet’s face. At this point the film struck me with the realisation that unlike other biopics, it focuses on Dylan as the phenomenon rather than Dylan as a man. This allowed us to meet him as the other characters in the film did, which was an aspect I loved. I shared the same thought that Elle Fanning’s character Suze Rotolo had when she stated “I realise I don’t know you.” This allowed ‘A Complete Unknown’ to not only fit its title, but creates a real ‘movie’ experience instead of an informative documentary type film.

Overall, if you’re a lover of good music and good acting, I would recommend this film. The tone of possibility and immersion into 1960s New York creates an entertaining and endearing atmosphere; this is something that bumps four stars up to five for me. Of course, you’ll have to make your mind up about it yourself.