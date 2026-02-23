A Half Time Show Rooted in Love and Unity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For 15 minutes, the Superbowl wasn’t just about football – it was about Puerto Rico, unison, and that love is more powerful than hate. With an estimate of 130 million viewers watching from all over the world, Bad Bunny’s half time performance wasn’t another spectacle filled performance. It was intentional, cultural, and necessary during this time of conflict and divide.

The performance began in a sugar cane field, with workers harvesting crops. This bold choice brought history to the forefront of his performance while paying homage to the often-unseen workers. As he moved through the set, the scenery shifted from fields to something more personal : a vibrant neighbourhood filled with street vendors, games, and romance. For many Latino viewers, this set was familiar, something they could connect with.

Then came “la casita” – an iconic set from his No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí tour. Designed to emulate a traditional Puerto Rican House, it brought a personal touch to the Half time performance that is often amiss. Dancing on the roof, Bad bunny ignited the atmosphere by performing his energetic songs “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Voy A Llevarte A Pr,”.

But the surprises didn’t stop there…

In a wedding-themed set, Lady Gaga graced the stage to perform a salsa version of “Die with a smile” – an unexpected yet remarkable moment of the Half Time show. It was intimate and a beautiful touch to the show. Subsequently , “Baile inolvidable” began to play, translated to an unforgettable dance. This moment was a highlight of the performance, showcasing everything, from different generations dancing with each other to children sleeping on chairs at the “wedding”. The narrative followed a story of love and harmony that was truly inolvidable.

And Ricky Martin’s cover of “Lo Que Paso a Hawaii” had a profound impact. From one Puerto Rican artist sharing the stage with another, it displayed how far Latin artists have come while honouring those who have paved the way.

And the end tied everything together. As Bad bunny shouted, “God bless America” , massive flags of all countries in America began to fill the stadium. Naming off all the countries in the Americas was intentional and bold. This statement was a powerful reminder that America is not only the United States, it’s the continent. Every culture, language, and individual matters and contributes to what is America.

To conclude his performance, the screens displayed the message “the only thing more powerful than hate is love” as the song “dtmf” began to play. This nostalgic song was the perfect closer for Bad Bunny’s Superbowl performance, showing admiration for his loved ones and Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny’s performance resonated with many people globally. The profound care and dedication in his performance was undeniable, serving as a heartfelt admiration for his country and hope for a better future. It was a cultural movement, displaying that there is strength in unity. And in a time of conflict and confusion, this was the perfect performance.