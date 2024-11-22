The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Committing to tattoos is getting more and more popular, especially with women in

their 20s. Attitudes are changing, and with that, the types of tattoos people are

getting. T attoos are exciting, and beautiful, but it is important to remember that they

are permanent, and getting tatted is a big step. As someone with six tattoos, here

are five tips which I recommend if you are thinking about getting one.

What tattoos you would like to get:

The choice of the tattoo you are going to get is perhaps the most important tip I have

to offer. Again, they are permanent, and so it is always good to stay away from

trends, as the chances are, you will hate it in 3 years when the trend gets old. For

example, millennials who got the Moustache tattoo when it was popular in 2014 hate

it now. There are a lot of designs of tattoos online at the moment, such as bows,

croquet designs, even cheetah print tattoos, which chances are going to be

‘untrendy’ in 5 years. So, my biggest advice is to not get a tattoo to fit in with trends,

because these are always changing. Meaning of tattoos:

This links to what tattoos you are thinking of getting, but it is important to consider

the meaning of any tattoos. For example, getting a tattoo of a celebrity you love

seems like a good idea at the time, but who knows what they are going to do in a few

years; just ask someone who got a Michael Jackson tattoo. On the other end of the

spectrum, meaningful tattoos are a great idea, if you are going to have it on you

forever, it might as well be meaningful, a good example of this is a tattoo written or

drawn by a family member. I have a tattoo where the design was drawn by my sister,

and it is by far my favourite, because of its meaning. In regard to friendship tattoos,

my advice would be to be careful, as again you don’t know what your friends are

going to do in a few years, but again, it could end up being your favourite. Pain Tolerance

Another thing to consider when getting tattoos, is where you want to get them, as

this is important for how much it is going to hurt. Especially if you are getting your

first ever tattoo or if you have a low pain tolerance, it might be a good idea to get it

in a place that will hurt less, such as the back of arms, back or your ankle. The

places, in my experience, that hurt the most are ribs and the inside of my arm, so

essentially any places where there is not much thickness of skin, and it is right on the

bone. But if you want a discreet tattoo, your ribs might be the best place, and so it is

simply a weighing game if the pain is worth it or not. Tattoo artists

It is also important to do your research about tattoo studios, or which artists you want

to with. Many artists have different styles, and their particular style may not match

your idea of what you want for your tattoo. I would always recommend booking an

appointment for your first tattoo, as most tattoo artists will sit down with you and

design your tattoo together. Furthermore, it is always important to do your research for your sake and your bank accounts!