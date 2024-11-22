The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Committing to tattoos is getting more and more popular, especially with women in
their 20s. Attitudes are changing, and with that, the types of tattoos people are
getting. Tattoos are exciting, and beautiful, but it is important to remember that they
are permanent, and getting tatted is a big step. As someone with six tattoos, here
are five tips which I recommend if you are thinking about getting one.
- What tattoos you would like to get:
The choice of the tattoo you are going to get is perhaps the most important tip I have
to offer. Again, they are permanent, and so it is always good to stay away from
trends, as the chances are, you will hate it in 3 years when the trend gets old. For
example, millennials who got the Moustache tattoo when it was popular in 2014 hate
it now. There are a lot of designs of tattoos online at the moment, such as bows,
croquet designs, even cheetah print tattoos, which chances are going to be
‘untrendy’ in 5 years. So, my biggest advice is to not get a tattoo to fit in with trends,
because these are always changing.
- Meaning of tattoos:
This links to what tattoos you are thinking of getting, but it is important to consider
the meaning of any tattoos. For example, getting a tattoo of a celebrity you love
seems like a good idea at the time, but who knows what they are going to do in a few
years; just ask someone who got a Michael Jackson tattoo. On the other end of the
spectrum, meaningful tattoos are a great idea, if you are going to have it on you
forever, it might as well be meaningful, a good example of this is a tattoo written or
drawn by a family member. I have a tattoo where the design was drawn by my sister,
and it is by far my favourite, because of its meaning. In regard to friendship tattoos,
my advice would be to be careful, as again you don’t know what your friends are
going to do in a few years, but again, it could end up being your favourite.
- Pain Tolerance
Another thing to consider when getting tattoos, is where you want to get them, as
this is important for how much it is going to hurt. Especially if you are getting your
first ever tattoo or if you have a low pain tolerance, it might be a good idea to get it
in a place that will hurt less, such as the back of arms, back or your ankle. The
places, in my experience, that hurt the most are ribs and the inside of my arm, so
essentially any places where there is not much thickness of skin, and it is right on the
bone. But if you want a discreet tattoo, your ribs might be the best place, and so it is
simply a weighing game if the pain is worth it or not.
- Tattoo artists
It is also important to do your research about tattoo studios, or which artists you want
to with. Many artists have different styles, and their particular style may not match
your idea of what you want for your tattoo. I would always recommend booking an
appointment for your first tattoo, as most tattoo artists will sit down with you and
design your tattoo together. Furthermore, it is always important to do your research for your sake and your bank accounts!
- Ageing of Tattoos:
The last piece of advice I have for someone thinking about getting tatted is to
consider what they are going to look like in a few years. There is a massive trend
going around with fine line, tiny tattoos, and while I think these are beautiful and look
amazing, they are not going to age well at all and will most likely be a smudge of ink
in about ten years. Placement, as well as design, is important to consider as well.
For example, Hand tattoos do not age well, and will most likely be faded in a few
years.
Overall, it is your tattoo and no one else’s! Tattoos are a beautiful expression of
individuality, and I would 1000% recommend getting one, just be careful where and
what. Happy Tattooing!