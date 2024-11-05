5 South Asians Who Dominated the Media in 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Diwali! Here are 5 South Asians who dominated the media this year. This week we’re celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali; I wish everyone

celebrating a wonderful day! In the spirit of celebrating, I thought it would be worthwhile to

celebrate some South Asians who have carried out some great milestones this year.



Kickstarting with the peoples princess Avantika Vandapu . Avantika has caused much

conversation this year after her breakout role in ‘Mean Girls the musical’ along costars Renee

Rapp, Angourie Rice and Christopher Briney. She absolutely outperformed as Karen and

caught the attention of the media with her iconic red carpet looks. Her most discussed outfit

(and for a reason) was her Saree look which she debuted at the mean girls premiere. She even

gave an interview expressing her personal importance for South Asian representation in the

media, stating ‘ I think especially as a woman of colour, and a South Indian, I think we rarely

get to see ourselves represented in a group of girls who are unanimously considered beautiful

and popular, and the epitome of glamour even if its just in high-school’ . I think many Indian

women, myself included felt a particular weight lifted off their hearts finally seeing someone

that looks like them front and centre playing one of cinemas most iconic characters. She

articulated the general conflict that many south Asian girls experience, often being put in a

box through inaccurate stereotyping in Hollywood. Avantika really put a foot in the door to

diversifying specifically how Indian women are portrayed on screen. Also, seeing her show

appreciation for her culture by earring traditional wear was empowering beyond words,

considering how beautiful these garments are I hope to see them appear more on the red

carpet in the future! Avantika has won the hearts of the public following the premiere of the

film and was even honoured the ‘South Asian Person of the Year’ award by Harvard

University. She accepted her award saying ‘being honoured by such a prestigious institution

as Harvard University is truly humbling and incredibly motivating. This award not only

acknowledges my efforts but also underscores the significance of narratives transcending

borders and the crucial role of Indian representation in global media.’. Avantika is the

epitome of a highly educated role model, another reason why she is perfect representation for

Indian girls across the globe is.



Although we are deep into the autumn season, I will be temporarily transporting us back to

brat summer once again, in order to pay appreciation for our own Charli XCX . It is safe to

say Charli dominated the music industry this summer, whether it was the viral ‘apple’ dance

on TikTok, or you simply walked into any retail store- you could not escape the ‘brat’ album.

The sweat tour also took place over the summer, Charli was joined by another popular artist,

Troye Sivan, and toured North America. The live shows have since become a cultural

phenomenon, with the shows being turned into immersive experiences, essentially glorified

raves. Many celebrities have also been spotted attending her iconic parties including, Alexa

Demie, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Gracie Abrams, Addison Rae, Rachel Sennot

and more. The ‘brat summer’ marvel has made pop culture history; it is incredibly

encouraging to see a woman’s south Asian descent so integrated and centred in pop culture,

I can’t wait to see what Charli has to offer us next.



Next up we have British actress Ambika Mod . Ambika is best known for her role in the

Netflix miniseries ‘One day,’ however you may also know her from other projects such as the

BBC drama series ‘This is going to hurt’. Ambika caused much discussion after the release of

the ‘One day’ series on Netflix. As the series is an interpretation of an iconic movie, Ambika

had big shoes to fill playing the character ‘Emma Morley,’ previously played by actress Anne

Hathaway. However, Ambika did not disappoint. Her role as Emma captivated audiences,

providing a slightly differing yet perfect portrayal of this iconic character. Although her

costar Leo Woodall received more significant praise for his performance in the series, being

described as this year’s ‘heartthrob,’ for me Emma was the story. There is a reason her

inevitable death at the end of the series caused audiences to be so hysterical and moved,

Ambika’s portrayal of Emma encompassed the perfect concoction of sarcasm, rawness, and

beauty- making her a character to be perpetually mourned. In October of this year, Ambika

made the ‘Time100Next’ list- an incredible and deserved achievement. Ambika’s role did not

only do justice for Emma but also many south Asian girls, being able to see themselves as one

one of the most iconic rom-com protagonists of all time. Ambika has since commented on the

value of this in many interviews following the release of the show, for example she said ‘I

hope that for lots of young brown girls this will be a symbol that you do deserve to be loved

and you do matter and you are important and you can go after what you want and you don’t

have to be just one thing.’ This remark almost brought tears to my eyes, Ambika possesses

such ambition, much like her character Emma, she has contributed greatly to hopefully seeing

a shift in attitudes towards south Asian women in Hollywood, and for that I am eternally

grateful. I am always left in awe of Ambika’s performances; she has had a much-deserved

admirable year.



Lastly, I am paying my dues to the one and only, beautiful Simone Ashley . Simone has

garnered much attention following her role is season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’. She was the

perfect fit for her character ‘Kate Sharma’ and has since become a fan favourite on the show.

The introduction of the ‘Sharma sisters’ also introduced many aspects of Indian culture to the

show that I was shocked and pleased to see. Kates sister ‘Edwina’ often refers to her as ‘Didi’

a term meaning ‘older sister’ in Hindi, there are scenes showing the sisters partaking in hair

oiling, traditional south Asian wear such as lenghas and saris are incorporated into the

costuming of the sisters and the soundtrack even features the iconic Bollywood song ‘Khabi

Khushi Khabi Gham’. Kate promptly became a beloved character, as Simone exhibited

outstanding chemistry with costar Jonathon Bailey. What made Kate so memorable, and

bewitching was her unbending strength and independence. She was not the typical damsel in

distress, meek princess needing to be saved, she was strong spirited and self-governing. I

personally credit this to being a first-born daughter to a south Asian family. I am certain,

many other South Asian first-born daughters identified with Kates unwavering pressure to

make her family proud as well as her intense sense of independence. I n October of this year,

Simone was awarded the Glamour ‘Women of the year award for game changing actor’ due

to her impact for dark-skinned women everywhere. In her thanks you speech she delivered

the message ‘To any little girls watching this, especially little girls with slim like mine, I hope

that you can watch me and trust and understand you do belong, you belong on this stage with

me with a microphone like this so your voice can be heard loud and clear.’ As glamour stated

themselves the award could not have gone to a more deserving recipient. Simone is such a

strong role model both on and off screen, she is gracious and humble and perfectly

encapsulates how Indian women and all women of colour should be rightfully perceived.