This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Alright, confession time: how many of us have aced calculus but still have no idea how to file taxes? Or know the periodic table by heart but couldn’t tell you the first thing about cooking an actual meal? Welcome to adulthood, where half of what we really need to know feels like it’s hiding in a top-secret curriculum that no teacher ever bothered to mention. Whether it’s knowing your basic legal rights, cooking something more complicated than instant noodles, or handling finances without crying at your bank statement, there’s a lot that school and university left out.

So, let’s dive into some of these ‘hidden curriculum’ essentials—the skills we should probably have under our belts by now but somehow don’t. And don’t worry, I’ll give you a few low-effort ways to learn them without piling onto your already overloaded student schedule.

Basic Legal Knowledge: “Wait, Am I Allowed to Do This?”

Ever signed a contract (or a lease) without reading every last word? Guilty! It turns out, most of us are walking around blissfully unaware of our basic legal rights. Schools might have taught us how to identify the main exports of Australia (did you know it’s coal and iron ore?), but never quite got around to explaining what our rights are as tenants, employees, or consumers. Knowing just a few legal basics—like what’s actually in that gym membership agreement or how to handle a sketchy landlord—can save a lot of headaches.

Low-Effort Learning Hack: Follow a few Instagram or TikTok accounts run by legal professionals. Channels often share bite-sized, relatable tips for students and young adults. You’d be surprised how much you can learn while scrolling between memes and food pics.

Cooking Beyond Instant Noodles: “Is This Pan Even Hot?”

No one’s saying you need to whip up a five-course meal, but cooking some basic dishes will save you money and might just impress your friends. Think about it: knowing how to make a quick stir-fry or pasta sauce could be the difference between feeling semi-adult and living off microwave dinners. Plus, cooking for yourself can be healthier (and cheaper) than takeout.

Low-Effort Learning Hack: Start with one-skillet or one-pot recipes! You can find simple, cheap meals on YouTube channels. TikTok also has tons of “student-friendly” cooking hacks that are as easy as they sound, meaning you can learn to cook without needing every pan in the kitchen.

Financial Literacy: “How Did I Spend THAT Much?!”

Money management—another one that got lost somewhere between calculus and history class. Budgeting, saving, understanding credit cards, or figuring out taxes are all major stress points for most young adults, and yet somehow we learned zilch about them in school. If you’ve ever stared at your bank statement wondering where all your money went, you’re not alone. Building some basic money skills can make a huge difference to your stress levels now and future you will thank you for it.

Low-Effort Learning Hack: Try using budgeting apps like GoodBudget or YNAB (You Need A Budget). These are super easy to set up and can track your spending habits automatically, so you can figure out where to cut back without doing a lot of math. YouTube channels like The Financial Diet or Graham Stephan also have tons of quick videos on everything from budgeting to investing.

The Art of Self-Care: “Am I Really Taking Care of Myself?”

Self-care might sound like bubble baths and candles, but real self-care involves a lot more, like setting boundaries, managing stress, and even knowing when to take a break. With all the assignments, exams, and social commitments, university life often leaves little time for looking after your mental health. Learning to protect your well-being is one of the most underrated skills you’ll ever pick up, and it’ll serve you well in every stage of life.

Low-Effort Learning Hack: Check out apps like Headspace or Insight Timer, which offer super-short meditations and stress-relief exercises. Or follow some mental health accounts on Instagram for reminders on setting boundaries and prioritizing rest—sometimes a gentle reminder in your feed is all you need.

Networking Without the Awkwardness: “So, Uh…What Do You Do?”

Networking sounds like the ultimate adult task. However, connecting with people who share your interests is key to landing jobs, getting recommendations, or just finding cool opportunities. But no one ever teaches us how to “network” without the small talk feeling forced or weird. The trick? Think of it as making friends with people who just happen to work in your field.

Low-Effort Learning Hack: Try joining LinkedIn (yes, even if it feels cringe) and following people whose careers interest you. Start by liking their posts or commenting on topics you care about, which keeps you on their radar without any awkwardness.

The Takeaway: Taking Small Steps Toward Big Skills

Life skills might not come with exams or grades, but they can make all the difference in how smoothly you handle adulthood. Sure, we’ll probably never have it all figured out, but learning a little bit of the “hidden curriculum” can go a long way. The best part? You don’t have to do it all at once. These low-effort hacks make it easier to pick up the essentials without adding a ton of pressure on top of an already packed student life.

And who knows—someday, being able to cook a decent meal, budget your money, or handle an awkward networking conversation might be the things you’re most grateful for learning along the way.